Dubai (Etihad) revealed Dubai Corporation for Air Navigation Services «Dans» Dubai announced the start of implementing its new procedures for classifying the minimum convergence of aircraft movement within the Dubai control area, which extends over 50 nautical miles and its center is Dubai International Airport, in cooperation and coordination with the World Civil Aviation Organization and other international organizations concerned with planning and policy development to permanently improve standards for air navigation services on This project comes within the framework of the strategy of (dans), a world-class provider of air navigation services in three airports in the UAE, including Dubai International Airport, the busiest airport in the world for international travelers, with the aim of implementing pioneering measures and innovative initiatives aimed at enhancing Dubai’s position The international level in the aviation sector and the continuous improvement of security and safety standards across its airspace and the airspace of the UAE.

The new procedures that have been implemented recently contribute to increasing the capacity of Dubai International Airport by an average of 2 to 3 additional movements for arrival and 6 movements for departure at peak hours, and to save many hours resulting from flying and maneuvering operations in Dubai’s airspace by pilots waiting to be granted permission to land, especially during peak periods.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Air Navigation Services Corporation, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airlines and the Group, said: The project to reclassify the Minimum Convergence of Aircraft Movement (RECAT) in the Dubai Approach Area is a major and unprecedented achievement in The way air traffic controllers handle flights, which is the result of more than 7 years of joint work and complex data analysis by a team of enterprise experts in the field.

The project contributes to enhancing the capacity and efficiency of the airports located in the Dubai approach area, namely: Dubai International Airport, Sharjah International Airport, Al Maktoum International Airport and the Emirates Flight Training Academy, in line with the vision and mission of (dans) aimed at enhancing the capacity of Dubai’s skies in cooperation with the concerned authorities.

His Highness said: “This strategic project, which is being implemented for the first time in the region, contributes to enhancing three main indicators at Dubai airports: increasing the capacity of the airspace, reducing the landing time of some flights during peak periods, and contributing to saving fuel for the carriers that use our airports.”

His Highness added: “We are working around the clock to move forward with our plans to make Dubai an airport for the world, in response to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, and when we gradually end the effects of Covid 19 during the coming period, We will be ready to receive tens of millions of travelers who are eager to return to their activities and their normal lives.”

Air Navigation Services

This project is a model that can be applied to contribute to the expansion of the atmosphere at the level of the region as a whole. The project (Classification of Minimum Aircraft Movement Convergence within the Dubai Controlled Zone) provides a distinctive contribution to the efforts of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and other relevant international organizations, in terms of planning and setting standards for air navigation services at the global and regional levels.

The minimum limits for the convergence of aircraft movement within the Dubai control area are applied for departing flights, by determining the flight times between successive aircraft, as these distances between aircraft are provided according to their sizes, which are determined for pilots either by time or distance, by the air traffic control tower. At Dubai airports.

A new achievement for the sector

For his part, Mohammed Abdullah Ahli, Director-General of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Managing Director of the Dubai Air Navigation Services Corporation, stressed the importance of the new project, which aligns with Dubai’s ambitions in the field of aviation, noting that it is an important achievement for air transport through the Dubai control area and the enhancement of its absorptive capacity. According to the best international security and safety standards.

Ahli said: “We have all the human and technical competencies to achieve our ambitions to become the best in the aviation sector, and we were able, through the tireless work of our experts, to implement complex procedures for the first time at the state and regional level in the process of handling incoming flights through Dubai airspace, which will have a significant impact not Regarding the timing of the arrival of flights, but also on the profitability of airlines, which will save a lot of fuel during operations approaching the Dubai control area in preparation for landing at Dubai airports.

Increasing carrying capacity

For his part, Ibrahim Ahli, Executive Vice President of the Dubai Air Navigation Services Corporation, confirmed that the implementation of this strategic project will lead to an increase in the capacity of the arrival and departure destination through Dubai airports and a noticeable decrease in the rate of delay in the arrival of some flights at peak times.

Ibrahim Ahli revealed that (Dans) carried out extensive research and studies and took safe measures before implementing its new procedures, in coordination and cooperation first with Emirates Airlines, and at a later stage with Fly Dubai, noting that Emirates flight (UAE202) is the first flight that landed at Dubai International Airport. new operating procedures.

1.6 million moves

The completion of this project is in line with future expectations related to air transport through the airspace of Dubai and the UAE, which preceded the coronavirus pandemic and its negative effects on the global air transport industry, which had expected that the number of air movements through the country’s seven international airports would reach 1.62 million by 2030. .

It is noteworthy that Dans manages air traffic through Dubai airports, which ranks first on the list of airports in the world, in terms of the number of international passengers from 2014 to this year, and about 1.11 billion passengers on more than 7.47 million flights have benefited from Dans services so far.