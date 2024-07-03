Yesterday, the servers of Xbox suffered several problems that ruined the afternoon for more than one person. While this is nothing new, since PlayStation suffered something similar earlier in the week, What is striking in this case is the fact that it was impossible to enjoy multiple single player games.

While server issues typically affect online gaming, services like digital stores, and experiences that require a constant connection, yesterday’s case was unique, as not many issues related to these aspects were reported. Instead, Users complained that it was impossible to play experiences that did not require the internet.

Because Xbox games require online verification, no matter what type of experience, a server failure can prevent you from enjoying your titles, even if it’s a single-player game that you own physically. This is something that Twitter user nitpicktim He demonstrated with a video where we can see that it was impossible to play Persona 5 Royal.

“Good example of why always online is dangerous. I CAN’T PLAY A SINGLE PLAYER GAME ON DISC?!?” This is absolutely ridiculous. Xbox needs to fix and reverse this decision as soon as possible because it is clearly not working.”

Fine example of why always online bullshit is dangerous. I CANNOT PLAY A DISK BASED SINGLE PLAYER GAME?!?

— Tim (@nitpicktim) July 2, 2024

This wasn’t limited to Atlus’ JRPG, as many other experiences were unavailable to players yesterday. While it is possible to bypass online verification by selecting your Xbox as your primary console, This is only a temporary solution, since a way to authenticate the user is eventually required.

Unfortunately, This is part of the Xbox ecosystem, and it is very likely that an alternative is not in the company’s plans.. On related topics, you can learn more about yesterday’s problems here. Likewise, more layoffs are on the way at Xbox.

Author’s Note:

It’s unfortunate that this kind of thing happens. It’s unbelievable that a physical game is just paper and plastic anymore, instead of giving you access to a game you paid for. Sadly, this isn’t something that will be fixed, it’s part of what Xbox does, turning their consoles into time bombs that will lose value when the servers close.

