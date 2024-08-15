Home policy

Helmi Krappitz

The Russian soldiers’ drinking water supply is apparently running low. This poses health risks. Fighting in Kursk and Donetsk is exacerbating the situation.

Kursk/Donetsk – The war in Ukraine has not ended for two and a half years. Concerns about soldiers were particularly evident in the cold winter months – but heat and drought are also proving to be a problem for the armed forces: Russian soldiers are said to be suffering from a lack of drinking water.

Drinking water shortage in the Ukraine war: Putin’s soldiers are running out of drinking water

Some Russian military units deployed in Ukraine may be running out of drinking water, British Defense Intelligence Agency reported in an update shared by the British Ministry of Defense on Platform X (formerly Twitter). The damage to public infrastructure caused by Russian attacks is therefore likely to lead to disruptions in water supplies, which will be exacerbated by the high temperatures and drought.

In July, a pro-Russian military blogger also reported that the water ration for Russian pilots had been reduced to one liter per day – just a quarter of the recommended minimum water requirement in high temperatures. According to reports, Russian pilots have turned to the local population to ask for additional water, according to the secret service. The air force base in the Russian city of Rostov is suffering from water shortages. The units are involved in fighting in the Ukrainian region of Donetsk. The blogger also mentioned Voronezh, a region near the Kursk offensive, and water shortages in Crimea, which has been annexed by Russia.

“Water-related diseases”: Russian soldiers build improvised filter systems

Russian units were sometimes forced to build improvised filter systems and use standing puddles as a source of water to meet their daily needs. According to the report, this has probably led to “an increase in water-related diseases among Russian soldiers.” Other consequences of the lack of water include dehydration and an increased risk of infection. British intelligence believes that the situation will most likely have a negative impact on the mood and operational capability of Russian soldiers.

Kursk advance: New offensive in Russia and fighting in Donetsk worsen water supply

On the Ukrainian side, it is also difficult to supply its own soldiers with water and food, especially in the Donetsk region. For 90 days, Ukrainian soldiers have not been able to leave their positions due to enemy air attacks, reported the Kyiv-PostRussia is making further tactical progress. Supplies to Ukraine are being delivered via remote-controlled drones.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Kursk advance on Russian territory is making it difficult for Vladimir Putin’s troops to get water. The offensive took the Russians by surprise and the necessary preparations for defense were not made. A state of emergency was declared in the Russian oblasts of Kursk and Belgorod and evacuations of civilians began. (hk)