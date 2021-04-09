The Boeing company informed 16 customers on Friday that some model airplanes 737 MAX could have electrical problems. Due to this, he asked them to solve these problems before continuing to fly, according to aeronautics in a statement.

The manufacturer said that it is working with the Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) of the United States, which has communicated to its customers the specific aircraft that may be affected, and that will offer instructions to correct the possible problem.

Among the airlines affected is Southwest Airlines, which reported that there were suspended flights with 30 737 MAX 8 aircraft affected by the Boeing notification.

All 737 MAXs were prevented from flying between March 2019 and November 2020, following two fatal crashes of the model. Photo: AFP

Southwest is one of the companies that has opted the most for this model. Last month it announced an agreement to buy a hundred new devices of this type.

The return of a banned model

Boeing’s 737 MAXs were back in operation last year after being banned in 2019 by air authorities around the world following two accidents that left 346 dead in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

Although the FAA approved the modifications implemented by the company to solve the problem, some countries, including China, still has not given the green light to operate again.

Investigations determined that, due to a technical failure, the safety systems to prevent the aircraft from climbing too quickly had behaved improperly.

This caused precipitous descents that could not be controlled by the pilots, and that led to accidents.

Boeing worked with air authorities on a redesign of the aircraft and new training courses for pilots as part of the effort to make the 737 MAX ready for use again.

Following this Friday’s announcement, Boeing shares opened with clear losses on Wall Street, although half an hour after the start of operations they limited the fall and fell to around 1%.

The US giant closed the 2020 period with record losses of $ 11,873 million (about 9,800 million euros), a result that almost multiplied by twenty the negative balance of 2019.

The 2020 was so far the worst year in its history, due to a lower demand for aircraft due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the 737 MAX crisis.

