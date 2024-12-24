The club has announced the striker’s withdrawal, without specifying a return date: he is still expected to be there for the first game of the year.

FC Barcelona forward Ferran Torres will be out for a few days due to a “small muscle injury” which occurred last Saturday during the match against Atlético de Madrid, as confirmed this Tuesday by the Catalan team.

«First team player Ferran Torres finished last Saturday’s game with some muscle discomfort. Given the persistence of these discomforts, this Tuesday an MRI was performed which determined that he suffered a small injury to the soleus of his right leg. “His evolution will determine his availability,” the Blaugrana club indicated.

Although Barça He did not specify the time of absence of the Valencian footballereverything indicates that he will not be able to be ready for the first match of the year, the one on January 4 of the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey against UD Barbastro, and the objective would be to be fully recovered for the Spanish Super Cup in which the semi-final match against Athletic Club is scheduled for January 8.

This apparent small mishap came to the ‘Shark’ when he was counting a lot for coach Hansi Flick at a time when he was being one of the most successful players in front of goal, with four goals, two of them key in the victory over home in the Champions League against the German Borussia Dortmund.