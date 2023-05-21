The champions in the pool of rivals fly to 4-0 and then manage with a super Del Lungo, the series ends in two games. Sukno: “Deserved”. And now the Champions League

Scudetto number 35, the sixteenth in the last seventeen championships. Brescia broke the golden streak in 2021, then Pro Recco returned to roaring with the strength of its large numbers. This time the title (the first dates back to 1959) arrives in the pool of rivals: 6-4 in game 2, again the defenses in evidence, indeed above all the goalkeepers, from the monumental Del Lungo – coach Campagna can only appreciate, in grandstand – in Tesanovic. Best in the field.

DOWNWARDS — “Congratulations to Brescia, all of Europe is following our great duel. But we deserved it, keeping this match under control right from the start” coach Sandro Sukno comments on RaiSport, who also this time leaves Iocchi Gratta and Figlioli at rest. After match 1, which finished 7-3 with the balance broken in the last half, both teams had complained about the roughness of the contacts (Di Somma came out bleeding on his upper lip and was out for a long time). Opponents in the final for the thirteenth time, the eleventh in a row, Recco and Brescia strike sparks again on this occasion and the referees have to work hard to keep both the benches and the players in the water at bay (Renzuto-Cannella, Luongo-Echenique and Gitto- Hallock the most heated comparisons). In the Mompiano bedlam, five minutes are enough to glimpse the epilogue of the series: 3 out of 3 in numerical superiority for the guests, zero out of 4 for the Lombards who appear very contracted, knowing they have no alternative to victory. Echenique with a blow from distance extends up to 4-0, the pride of captain Christian Presciutti is worth the first goal from Brescia after 12′, but it already seems late. In fact it’s so. Bovo tries them all, especially the double center and the M zone, but the champions hold on (Younger also shines). Di Somma on a penalty at -1’47” narrows the gap and fixes the score at 6-4. In the award ceremony also Eraldo Pizzo, the symbol of the most successful club. See also WRC | Monte-Carlo, PS1: immediately super Ogier, then Evans and Neuville

THE DEFEATED — Compliments are also made with reversed parts: “Well done to them, but so are we. We’ve made many mistakes, it’s true, but fighting like lions. We go out with our heads held high. And it’s nice to end your career with a final,” whispers the forty-year-old Presciutti senior, close to retiring. In the championship challenges with his brother Nicholas, the latter thus takes up 2-1. Sandro Bovo observes: “It’s difficult to recover after going 4-0 down. Nothing to say about the commitment and desire of the boys. In the final, however, we were penalized by some counter-faults that called for us. Let’s say mea culpa for the wrong numerical superiority: we had built good shots, but if you don’t throw it in…”. Also in the regular season Brescia had not managed to overcome the Ligurians: 4-7 at home and 6-6 in the second leg. Next stop for the two great rivals, Belgrade: from 31 May to 3 June there is the Final Eight of Champions (between Tuesday and Wednesday the last day of the groups which will define the pairings) and also in that case the throne belongs to the Pro . See also In 2026, Mexico will become the first country to have organized three World Cups

THE CONTOUR — In the challenge for third place, Ortigia already victorious in Syracuse imposes itself in Palermo against Telimar (14-6) and hits the Champions League preliminaries. In the safety playout, Salerno beats Anzio 11-10 and therefore we go to match-3.

BRESCIA-PRO RECCO 4-6

(0-3, 1-2, 2-1, 1-0)

BRESCIA:Tesanovic, Dolce, C. Presciutti 1, T. Gianazza, D. Lazic, Vapenski, Renzuto 1, Kharkov, Alesiani, S. Luongo 1, E. Di Somma 1 rig., N. Gitto, Baggi Necchi. All. Bovo.

PRO RECCO:Del Lungo, F. Di Fulvio, Zalanki 1, Cinnamon, Younger 3, Fondelli, N. Presciutti, Echenique 1, A. Ivovic, Velotto, Aicardi, Hallock 1, Negri. All. S.Sukno.

REFEREES:Pinato and Frauenfelder.

NOTE:sup. no. Brescia 14 (3 goals), Pro Recco 15 (5). Out. 3 f. Cinnamon at 31′. A minute’s silence for the victims of the flood in Emilia Romagna.

THE SERIES — Tuesday 16th: race-1 Pro Recco-Brescia 7-3

Saturday 20: match-2 Brescia-Pro Recco 4-6

May 20, 2023 (change May 20, 2023 | 23:06)

See also América: Injured and suspended vs. Juárez on matchday 17 of the Clausura 2023 © REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Pro #Recco #party #championship #number #Brescia #beaten