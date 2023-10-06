This year a control proposal was launched on PS5 called Dualsense Edgewith triggers, sticks among other improved details that is focused on players who mostly go for online experiences such as Overwatch, Destiny among other titles. However, it seems that there are companies that also want their slice of the pie, launching more similar products and at more adjustable prices.

This is how it has been presented Nacon Revolution Pro 5, with which Hall technology is being presented for the triggers and levers, where it is said to reduce the probability of drift. It would also have more than ten hours of battery life, as well as reduced latency, high-quality materials, superior customization edgemore interchangeable parts than ever and Bluetooth gaming audio.

The most curious thing is that you are not seeing the Revolution Pro 5 as a competition for Sony, given that it is a product licensed by the brand, then a prior agreement would have been reached for its launch in stores. Of course, something that has seemed strange to some users is the fact that the stick does not look much like the one on the Dualsenseso we would have to have a different approach.

The control will come in two editions called Triple Black and Black & White. In October it will go on sale for Europe and in America until December, the price will be $230 USD and users can wait to make their reservations from now on on the official website of Nacon. You just have to stick to its release date.

Via: Push Square

Editor’s note: It is a control that looks pretty good, and it is an alternative option to what is available with the Edge. However, it is almost the same price, and I don’t know how convenient it is to buy a licensed one compared to the original.