In addition to questionable CG movies and new anime series, the events of Ryoma Echizen also reappear on the gaming scene with the announcement of New Prince of Tennis LET’S GO !! ~ Daily Life ~ from RisingBeata documentary adventure game for Nintendo Switch arriving in Japan this fall.

The announcement came in the form of a trailer, which shows the essence of this game: little action and a lot of talk. However, there will be 62 famous characters from the series, and the new and original story will be completely voiced.

Source: Bushiroad Street Gematsu