Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov introduced the new head of the department to the personnel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country. Ulan Niyazbekov became him.

how reported on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, the police colonel has been working in the Ministry of Internal Affairs since 2008, before that he served in the financial police. Niyazbekov in 2010 was an assistant to the head of the department, and in 2011 he headed the financial and economic system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

On October 4, parliamentary elections were held in Kyrgyzstan, after the announcement of their results a protest action began on the central square of Bishkek, and then riots, during which hundreds of people were injured. A curfew has been introduced in Bishkek.

On October 10, the Kyrgyz parliament approved a new government, which will be headed by Sadyr Japarov. It was reported that the speaker of the Kyrgyz parliament, Myktybek Abdyldaev, resigned, and his duties were transferred to the vice-speaker Mirlan Bakirov. President Sooronbai Jeenbekov dismissed the secretary of the Security Council of the republic and his deputy.