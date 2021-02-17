Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde becomes the new Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He should turn reform claims into reality.

BERLIN taz | It’s a generation change. The 73-year-old Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba is succeeded as Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo by 43-year-old Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde Kyenge.

Since Monday evening, for the first time, a political ally of the Congolese reform president Félix Tshisekedi has been leading the government of the bitterly poor and restless country of 90 million people and no longer a supporter of Tshisekedi’s corrupt predecessor Joseph Kabila, who is still pulling important strings in politics to this day.

“Good governance until it squeaks”, promised Congo Neuer after his appointment and listed priorities: “Security, social issues, justice, access to education and health for all.” He wanted this with “rigor, the fight against bad values ​​and against fraud in general ”.

Sama Lukonde is moving to the post of Prime Minister directly from the position of General Director of Congo’s largest state-owned company, the Générale des carrières et des mines, or Gécamines for short, Owner of the rights to the world’s most productive copper and cobalt deposits in the mining district of the Katanga region in southern Congo.

President Tshisekedi had appointed the engineer and computer scientist to this office in 2019, as a clean-up of the corrupt raw materials business of the Kabila era and before the Mobutu dictatorship.

No longer squander mining rights

“We want to raise the giant again,” said the new director, who had his own first mining experience as a trader in the Katanga mines, in an interview: The state enterprise should no longer squander mining rights to corrupt investors, who in turn use windy local subcontractors, but rather “optimize our strategic property and promote our own production”.

With such visions, the young new prime minister fits perfectly with the young head of state, who is slowly running out of time to fulfill his party’s motto “The people first” before the next elections in 2023.

Sama Lukonde is supposed to put the reform ideas of the opponents of Kabila, who himself also comes from Katanga, into practice: no longer use the wealth of raw materials in the region for personal enrichment, but to build up the entire country.

Born in Paris in 1977, he also has his own political weight: his father Stéphane Lukonde, a regional party leader in Katanga, was shot in 2001 shortly after Joseph Kabila took office in Katanga’s capital, Lubumbashi. Something like this ennobles Congolese politics in the shark tank.

No ruler in the Congo can stay in Katanga without support, whose natural resources represent the country’s most important source of income. Sama Lukonde should not only secure power for Tshisekedi, but also the income.

Congo’s state income is currently under 5 billion euros a year – no state can be made with that. On March 15, the new prime minister will put himself to the vote in parliament.