Teachers of private lessons informed their students of raising the price of lessons during the month of Ramadan, and changing their dates to the period after breakfast, so that students can focus during the lesson, noting that the dates and conditions of the holy month differ from other days.

Parents of students confirmed that they had received new instructions regarding private lessons during the month of Ramadan, indicating that they had to respond to any variables associated with the timing and value of lessons, because they needed them to improve the levels of their children and their academic achievement.

The guardian of a secondary school student in the Emirate of Sharjah, Fatima Ali Al Hammadi, said that the end of the second semester exams coincided with the beginning of the month of Ramadan, making private lessons teachers seize the opportunity to change their prices.

And she pointed out that secondary school subjects need a longer time, which may reach two hours or more, which some private tutors took advantage of in pricing their lessons during the month of Ramadan, and raising them in a way that drains parents, stressing that she does not prefer private lessons “remotely”, which are characterized by a low price. Their prices are compared to face-to-face lessons, due to the student’s lack of focus.

The guardian of two students in the preparatory and secondary stages in the Emirate of Fujairah, Abdullah Muhammad Al-Dhanhani, said that the coincidence of some exams with the first days of the holy month made some private lessons teachers anticipate events, and decide to change the dates and price of classes, but the guardian may be forced to agree to any change. It occurs in the lesson, because the student needs it, especially in the scientific subjects of chemistry and biology.

He continued, “In the absence of a supervisory authority over private lessons teachers, each teacher draws his own policies and conditions and changes them from time to time, without paying attention to the financial losses incurred by the guardian in order to improve the grades of his son or daughter, and raise their educational attainment.”

And the guardian of a secondary school student in a public school, Aisha Muhammad Al-Balushi, supported him in the opinion, saying: “What some private lessons teachers do by exploiting the exam period to raise their prices is something we have become accustomed to as parents, but the pricing of private lessons in the month of Ramadan is something new to us.” .

On the other hand, the teacher of private lessons, Mohamed Sayed, confirmed that he did not change the price of private lessons that he gives to students, but he informed parents of the new dates for lessons during the month of Ramadan, due to the different circumstances of this month, and the difficulty of explaining lessons during the daytime while students are fasting. Especially since the last semester exam may coincide with the first day of Ramadan.

He added that private lessons teachers, most of them used to work as former teachers in private or public schools, and are fully aware of the conditions of parents, but some changes that occur in exam dates force them to raise their prices, as the month of Ramadan sets certain dates for lessons, which may reduce the number of students. The teacher may give lessons late hours. Private lessons teacher: During Ramadan, the number of students decreases and lessons continue until late hours.

