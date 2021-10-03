Global Village, one of the world’s most important cultural parks, and the number one family destination for culture, shopping and entertainment in the UAE and the region, has announced the adoption of a new variable pricing strategy for its admission tickets, with the aim of encouraging guests to purchase tickets using its mobile application and website. While Global Village entry tickets will keep the price of 15 dirhams when purchased online, they will be sold at 20 dirhams at the ticket windows at the gates.

It is noteworthy that the Global Village will start welcoming its guests on October 26, 2021, starting from 4:00 pm.





