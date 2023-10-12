Home page World

From: Kilian Bäuml

The discounter wants to ensure “equality on the plate” and is changing the prices of numerous vegan products – is the competition following suit?

Good news for everyone who follows a plant-based diet: The discounter Lidl equalizes prices between animal products and their plant-based alternatives. In a press release, the discounter explains: “So far, vegan alternative products in food retailers have been significantly more expensive than comparable animal products. Lidl wants to change that in Germany and is now ensuring equality on the plate.”

The Lidl initiative for plant-based products even goes so far that some tweets from meat eaters talk about veggie re-education.

Prices are being adjusted for almost the entire range of Lidl’s own vegan brand Vemondo. The discounter not only wants to accommodate people with vegan and vegetarian diets, but above all to reach flexitarians. According to the announcement, people who want to eat more sustainably should have easier access to plant-based products without paying more.

“By adjusting the price of our Vemondo products, we would like to increasingly invite customers to try out the plant-based alternatives – without the price being the decisive criterion,” explains Christoph Graf, Managing Director of Products at Lidl Service GmbH & Co. KG. Sounds good, but what about people who don’t have a Lidl nearby? BuzzFeed News Germany from IPPEN.MEDIA asked other well-known supermarkets and discounters how they reacted to Lidl’s offensive.

Plant-based on the go at Aldi Süd and Aldi Nord

The main competitor Aldi writes to us: “A more plant-based diet has a positive impact on the environment. Therefore, Aldi Süd has already implemented many measures that contribute to promoting this diet and also welcomes corresponding initiatives in the industry, because for sustainable changes, all players have to pull together.”

Aldi Süd currently offers its own brands “MEIN Veggie Tag” and “GUT bio” and the discounter is working on another own brand for plant-based alternative products. As the demand for vegan and vegetarian products increases, this should too The vegan range is constantly expanding at both Aldi Nord and Aldi Süd become. Veggies and Flexis may soon be able to look forward to an even larger selection of plant-based products at Aldi.

Penny was the first market to establish a plant-based private label

From penny We are made aware that the discounter was the first discounter in the German food trade to establish an umbrella brand for plant-based foods with Food for Future three years ago. In recent months, there has been an increase in demand for the company’s own brand. “Due to our long-standing and good relationships with our suppliers, we can not only plan the quantities precisely, but also offer affordable and competitive prices.” The range of plant-based products will be systematically developed further in the future. With a controversial action Penny showed how expensive 9 products really had to be.

Rewe has the largest selection – over 1000 products depending on the market

The Rewe supermarket answers us that in addition to its own brands, many plant-based branded products can already be purchased in many markets. “Depending on the size of the market, the range of vegan alternative products can include more than 1,000 items.” The vegan range has been significantly expanded in recent years, especially when it comes to substitute products. Also the Rewe subsidiary Billa in Austria is expanding its vegan range.

This means that Rewe apparently has the largest range of plant-based products, depending on the branch. However, the supermarket does not specifically address the prices of the goods in its answer.

Conclusion: At the end of the day, you can now buy plant-based products at almost every discounter and supermarket and due to the high demand, the range will probably continue to expand. Veggies and vegans and all fans of plant-based food have a lot to look forward to in the future. There are also some helpful tips and tricks for anyone interested in a vegan diet.