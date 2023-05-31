Where they will have to do a titanic task so that the game will be in the PRI in sinaloa. The arrival of Paola Garate to the presidency and Bernardino Antelo in the general secretariat it represents, on the one hand, that they give up the party to a business group and, on the other, to a share of an ex-governor from the north of the state.

This morning the unique formula in it PRI State Steering Committee and they go by the method of consulting the base, but since there will be no more competitors, the internal process will be very fast, so the new leadership in Sinaloa will be protesting very soon.

So this business group or family it will take control of the PRI Sinaloajust as you have it in the BREAD although the latter with the threads from the CEN. With this panorama, the PRI is going to the right, but they are strengthening the “Va por México” alliance and the same model that leads Claudio X. Gonzalez at the national level.

The pulse of the Sinaloan PRI members it is that the big losers are the quirinistas and zamoristas who stretched the league so much that they broke it, the former were left with nothing and totally out of the game, while the latter surely negotiated something. A very cloudy panorama is approaching them, because they will have the enemy at home.

Everything indicates that there will be no rout, so the internal process was fine-tuned, yesterday there was confusion with some supposed resignations of PRI women of the state, they tell us that the deputy Gloria Himelda Felix He only raised a pause to his militancy and cinthia valenzuela he only supported the decision of his bench partner.

In the case of the deputy Deisy Judith Ayala filed a writ for separation from parliamentary group of the PRI, officially it was for personal reasons, but they tell us that there was already annoyance and internal friction. Something similar happened with Feliciano Valle, they are still in the PRI, but outside the tricolor bench. So far this is the situation.

Returning to the subject of the new leadership, the positive thing is that they are young and they arrive with a lot of desire to rescue the party that is sinking like the Titanic, so they will have to do a “titanic” job, there will be a lot of criticism, but in the end the work will speak for them, so be very attentive.

Outstanding. yesterday was a historic day, in a solemn session at the State Congress the Foundational Committees of The Golden and Juan Jose Rios that will last until the Town Halls that are elected next year assume said responsibility.

Who celebrated the installation of the Committees was Ruben Rocha Moya, pointed out that as he said in the campaign, and today as governor, he reaffirmed to the people of Juan José Ríos and Eldorado the commitment to social justice. Also, that we are advancing towards a Sinaloa with 20 municipalities.

Governor Rocha stressed that both regions will be able to form their own municipal organization, have autonomy, and manage for the common interests of their inhabitants. In addition, he promised to continue on that democratic path and that he is an ally in this municipalization process.

Diary. Today at 5:50 pm will be the inauguration of the Local Women’s Care Unit in Alturas del Sur in Culiacán, with the participation of the Women’s Secretariat, the Women’s Justice Center and the State Public Security System. Pending details.

Political memory. “Don’t do what you sincerely don’t want to do. Never confuse movement with action”: Ernest Hemingway.

