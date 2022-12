Many announcements were shown during The Game Awards 2022, with unexpected things like Death Stranding 2 and even Hades 2, as well as a new trailer for the long-awaited Super Mario Bros. movie. And to almost end the day, a new trailer for the game was released. Cyberpunk 2077 DLC, Phantom Liberty.

The DLC will arrive next year for the PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC versions.

Via: The Game Awards