The Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has approved a new set of preventive measures that will be implemented from tomorrow, Tuesday, February 2, until the end of February, with the aim of protecting society from the outbreak of the Covid-19 epidemic. And ensuring the safety of all its components, including citizens, residents, and visitors of all ages, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai,

The committee stressed, during its meeting headed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, that the new decisions come in light of the continuous evaluation of the situation and review of all its dimensions and keenness to take all necessary measures to keep pace with its variables locally, regionally and globally, in order to enhance the efforts to combat the epidemic and reduce From its spread, as it was evident through the daily follow-up reports a noticeable increase in the volume of violations of non-compliance with the preventive measures announced and recommended by the concerned authorities, which are the first and most important guarantee in combating the emerging corona virus.

The committee stressed that the health of society and the safety of all its members is an absolute priority that the wise leadership attaches all the attention and care, especially at this exceptional time, with what this requires of full understanding and cooperation and effective solidarity of all members of society and its institutions at various levels, in order to confirm the success of the objectives of the control strategy pursued by Dubai and within various Their tracks.

The new decisions adopted by the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai included:

Reducing the number of audiences in cinemas, shows, activities and entertainment and sports events inside halls and closed places by 50% while strengthening preventive measures

Reducing the capacity of shopping centers to reach 70%

Requiring hotel establishments not to exceed their new reservations of 70% of the total occupancy of the facility at the same time

Determining the number of users of swimming pools and private beaches in hotel facilities at 70% of the place’s capacity

– Requiring restaurants and cafes to close their doors no later than one after midnight, with a commitment not to organize any entertainment activities inside the venue

Tightening control and intensifying inspection campaigns to confirm the application of prevention protocols and precautionary measures, foremost of which is commitment to spatial distancing and wearing masks, according to what is announced and in effect in this regard.

The Supreme Committee explained that these decisions come at a time when the world is entering a new phase in the face of the Covid-19 epidemic, which requires more than ever to fully adhere to what is agreed upon in terms of measures and steps recommended by the competent authorities, and aiming only at a higher guarantee. Levels of protection and safety for all members of society, and to confirm its ability to overcome this challenge and ensure that its negative effects are avoided on all health, economic and social levels.

In this regard, the Supreme Committee called on all community members to play their role in adhering to preventive measures and community participation by reporting any violations or remarks on individuals and establishments by calling the hotline: 901 or the “Eye of the Police” service via the smart application of Dubai Police.

The committee noted that prevention remains the first and most effective weapon in confronting the Covid-19 pandemic, and that individuals’ commitment to implementing the recommended preventive measures, which are constantly reported in various media outlets, remains the first and most important guarantee in protecting the safety of their families, friends and all those around them. And then society as a whole.

The Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai affirmed that there will be no complacency in tightening the violations of anyone who proves his intention to overlook the following of these procedures or not to apply them accurately, because this represents a violation of the safety and health of society, which cannot be allowed under any circumstances. Circumstances, where the control processes will be intensified to ensure the commitment and cooperation of all components of society, which is the only way to overcome this challenge and avoid the worst of its consequences, as well as to preserve the lives of the most vulnerable groups from the dangerous repercussions of this virus, which is fatal for the owners of some illnesses and health conditions The private sector, so that the community remains safe, reassuring and healthy at all times.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

