Pursuant to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has approved a new set of preventive measures that will be implemented starting today Until the end of this month, with the aim of protecting society from the outbreak of the Covid-19 epidemic, and ensuring the safety of all its components, including citizens, residents, and visitors, of various age groups.

The committee stressed, during its meeting chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, that the new decisions come in light of the continuous evaluation of the situation and review of all its dimensions, and keenness to take all necessary measures to keep pace with its variables locally, regionally and globally, in order to enhance the efforts to combat the epidemic And limit its spread, as it was found through the daily follow-up reports a noticeable increase in the volume of violations of non-compliance with the preventive measures announced and recommended by the concerned authorities, which are the first and most important guarantee in combating the emerging corona virus.

The committee stressed that the health of society and the safety of all its members is an absolute priority that the wise leadership attaches all the attention and care, especially at this exceptional time, with what this requires of full understanding and cooperation and effective solidarity of all members of society and its institutions at various levels, in order to confirm the success of the objectives of the control strategy pursued by Dubai and within various Their tracks.

The new decisions adopted by the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai included reducing the number of audiences in cinemas, shows, activities and entertainment and sporting events inside halls and closed places by 50% while strengthening preventive measures, reducing the carrying capacity in shopping centers to 70%, and obligating Hotel establishments by not exceeding the new reservations that have a rate of 70% of the total occupancy of the facility at the same time, and determining the number of users of swimming pools and private beaches in hotel establishments at 70% of the capacity of the place.

It also included requiring restaurants and cafes to close their doors no later than one after midnight with a commitment not to organize any entertainment activities inside the place, tightening supervision and intensifying inspection campaigns to confirm the application of prevention protocols and precautionary measures, foremost of which is commitment to spatial distancing and wearing masks, according to what is declared and in effect. In this regard.

The Supreme Committee clarified that these decisions come at a time when the world is entering a new phase in the face of the Covid-19 epidemic, which requires more than ever to fully adhere to what is agreed upon in terms of measures and steps recommended by the competent authorities, and aiming only at a higher guarantee. Levels of protection and safety for all members of society, and to confirm its ability to overcome this challenge and ensure that its negative effects are avoided on all health, economic and social levels.

In this regard, the Supreme Committee called on all members of society to play their role in adhering to preventive measures and community participation by reporting any violations or remarks on individuals and establishments by calling the hotline: 901 or the “Eye of the Police” service via the smart application of Dubai Police.

She noted that prevention remains the first weapon in the fight against Covid-19, and that the commitment of individuals to apply the recommended measures, which are constantly mentioned, remains the first guarantee in protecting the safety of their families, friends and those around them.

There will be no complacency

The Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai has confirmed that there will be no complacency in the tightening of violations for anyone who proves that he deliberately tolerates following these procedures or not applying them accurately, because this represents a violation of the safety and health of society, which cannot be allowed under any circumstances. Circumstances, where the control processes will be intensified to ensure the commitment and cooperation of all components of society, which is the only way to overcome this challenge and avoid the worst of its consequences, as well as to preserve the lives of the most vulnerable groups from the dangerous repercussions of this virus, which is fatal for the owners of some illnesses and conditions Private health, so that society remains safe, reassuring and healthy at all times.

The new decisions included:

Reducing the number of audiences in cinemas, shows, activities and events indoors by 50%.

– Reducing the capacity in shopping centers to reach 70% – obligating hotel establishments not to exceed 70% of their new reservations.

Determine the number of users of swimming pools and private beaches in hotel establishments by 70%.

Requiring restaurants and cafes to close their doors no later than one after midnight.

Tightening supervision and intensifying inspection campaigns to ensure the application of prevention protocols and precautionary measures.

– “Crises and disasters”: The decisions come in light of the increase in violations and the high rates of breach of the recommended preventive measures.

– Tightening the violations of anyone who is proven intentionally to violate the procedures or ignore them.

Intensify monitoring to ensure the accurate implementation of prevention protocols and precautionary measures.

Prevention is the first weapon in the fight against Covid-19, and the commitment of individuals is the first guarantee in protecting their families.





