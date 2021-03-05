Austria decided to implement a package of new preventive measures to reduce the number of infections with the Coronavirus, after the number of patients in intensive care units rose to 302 despite the adoption of very high levels of commitment.

The new measures include preventing people from leaving cities and regions with high infection rates, without presenting a negative corona test, expanding free checks in these cities, imposing wearing masks in crowded open spaces, and applying new preventive concepts in companies that employ more than 50 employees. .

Rudolf Anchober, the Austrian Minister of Health, warned of the development of the number of Coronavirus infections, “in a very worrying manner,” pointing to an increase in the number of patients infected with the virus in hospitals by 10% during the past week.

The minister expressed his fear of a repeat of a rapid development in the number of injuries, as happened last October, and indicated that the occupancy rate of intensive care beds increased by 20% during the last week.