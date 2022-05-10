A few hours ago Andrea Tacconi, son of the former Juventus goalkeeper and Italian national team Stefano Tacconi, posted a story on Instagram in which he reported the words of Doctor Blackbeard, the doctor who is treating his father. The press release announces that, although the situation is still serious, there have been clear and significant improvements.

Since last April 23thousands of fans from all over Italy are with the breathless for Stefano Tacconi, the former Juventus and Italian national goalkeeper.

He was together with his son Andrea in Asti to participate as a guest of honor in a event on the stickers. Unfortunately, before he could attend the event, he suffered a cerebral hemorrhage which forced him to be admitted to the intensive care unit of the Alexandria hospital.

Since then, countless i messages of support and closeness of the fans towards their favorite. There are also many efforts that the doctors of the team of Dr. Andrea Barbanera (head of the neurosurgery department of the aforementioned hospital ed) put in place to save the 59-year-old’s life.

The profile Instagram from Andrea Tacconison of the former goalkeeper, has become a kind of bulletin board in which to get information on the evolution of his father’s medical situation.

Improvements for Stefano Tacconi

A few days ago, in an official statement, the director of the department had explained that this was the most delicate and critical moment for Tacconi and that his clinical situation was fluctuating.

It is in fact the most complicated phase that can evolve rapidly both in a positive and negative sense unfortunately. Stefano is continuing to fight: the next few days will be decisive.

A further press releasewhich this time brought rather reassuring news. Here are the words of Doctor Blackbeard:

The situation is more stable. Stefano is still in intensive care, but he certainly has better vigilance. He doesn’t answer completely, but he follows orders. Say hello, he moves the 4 limbs. If the situation continues like this, in 2-3 days he could leave resuscitation and be moved to the neurosurgery ward.

He then goes on to explain what doctors are starting to wean him from the respirator and, although it is not yet in a ‘zero risk’ situation, the message is nonetheless very positive. In conclusion: