D.The ARD has increased the proportion of women in the “Sportschau” with a spectacular commitment. With the start of the new season in the Bundesliga, Esther Sedlaczek will replace Matthias Opdenhövel in the moderation team for the classic TV. The 35-year-old sports journalist comes from the pay-TV channel Sky, which is losing another well-known sports journalist in Jessica Libbertz.

Knowledge has never been more valuable Trust in our well-founded corona reporting and secure 30 days of free access to FAZ.NET with F +. GET F + FREE NOW



The move from Sedlaczek means that the “Sportschau” will “become more feminine,” said ARD chairman Tom Buhrow in one Message from Thursday: “For the first time, starting in the summer of the 6pm team on Saturday, we will have more moderators than moderators.” The “Sportschau” team also includes Jessy Wellmer and Alexander Bommes.

“This brings us one step closer to our goal of further increasing the proportion of women in sports reporting by the first,” said ARD program director Volker Herres. Since 2019, Stephanie Baczyk has also been the first woman to comment on Bundesliga match reports in the “Sportschau” – around 20 years after Anne Will’s debut as the presenter of the traditional program.

“Time for something new”

Sedlaczek, who was born in Berlin, has been working for Sky as a reporter and presenter for around ten years. “I am very proud to succeed many great moderators,” she said. In addition to moderating the “Sportschau” on Saturday and Sunday, Sedlaczek will also be used in live football broadcasts.

According to ARD, Opdenhövel did not extend his contract with the first, which ran until July. For several years, the 50-year-old was one of the most influential faces in sports coverage in the first, was involved in European championships, world championships and ski jumping. Opdenhövel also works for other broadcasters and presents entertainment formats such as “The Masked Singer” on ProSieben. “The last ten years have been a great time for me,” said Opdenhövel: “But now it’s time for something new.”

While the “Sportschau” is increasing its proportion of women, the pay-TV broadcaster Sky will lose two of its most prominent sports journalists, Sedlaczek and Libbertz, for the new season. According to Libbertz, he asked for the contract to be terminated with Sky, as the broadcaster confirmed on Thursday.

The 46-year-old says she will work increasingly for the world football association Fifa in the future. “I decided on a clear cut, but I will stay with football,” she told the “Bild” newspaper. Libbertz had started 17 years ago under the name Jessica Kastrop at the pay TV broadcaster, which was premiered at the time, and most recently worked for Fifa.