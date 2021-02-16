The local emergency, crisis and disaster management team in Umm Al Quwain has adopted a new package of precautionary measures to limit the spread of the emerging corona virus, to be applied from today until further notice.

The measures included the adoption of the absorptive capacity on beaches and public parks, with an attendance rate of 70%, and the capacity in shopping centers, with an attendance rate of 60%.

And 50% of attendance was determined in the fitness center, gymnasiums, swimming pools and private beaches in hotel facilities, in addition to cinemas, activities and entertainment events and events in closed halls.

According to the decision issued by the local emergency and crisis team in the emirate, singing and musical concerts were stopped until further notice, and the volume of attendance at wedding parties and other family events at home was reduced by the presence of 10 people, and the commitment to attend only 20 people during funerals, funeral prayers and condolences.

The decision specified that the activities of restaurants and cafes be committed to the physical spacing of 2 meters and the spacing between the tables in them by a distance of 2 meters, and not to allow more than 4 people to sit at the same table.

It was decided to intensify inspection tours by the competent teams to ensure the implementation of the new precautionary measures.





