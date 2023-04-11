Measure will have the Union as guarantor, reducing risks and making infrastructure projects cheaper

The secretary of the National Treasury, Rogério Ceron, said that the new framework for PPPs (public-private partnerships) will attract investors to state and municipal projects by placing the Union as guarantor. Today, according to Ceron, the works are stalled due to lack of guarantees.

“Many foreign investors or even large national groups do not enter into PPPs in states and municipalities because they do not know them very well, they do not want to assume that political risk of default, several subnational entities from time to time have a cash flow problem”, said Ceron in an interview with GloboNews Published this Tuesday (11.Apr.2023).

According to the secretary, the measure will make projects cheaper. By making the Union the guarantor of the operations, “I change the level of attractiveness of these projects, and this reflects in prices for states and municipalities, that is, you can make projects cheaper, because there will be competition and less risk”, he explained.

In March, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, stated that the new rules were in the final presentation phase. The announcement was scheduled for Monday (10.Apr), but was postponed until after the government entourage had traveled to China.

The Treasury will be responsible for analyzing the risk and executing the counter guarantees in case of default. “In 90 days, you perform an operation like this, everyone knows how to do it, states, large municipalities [e] to small towns”, added the agency’s secretary.

The secretary stated that several infrastructure undertakings may use PPPs, such as highways, schools and hospitals. Also on Monday (April 10), Haddad said that if the framework for PPPs does not change, the country will hardly be able to reach the goal of universalizing basic sanitation services by 2023.

The use of the FDIRS (Sustainable Regional Infrastructure Development Fund) has been ruled out by the government at the moment, but could be a possibility for the future, Ceron said.