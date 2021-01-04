The new power unit No. 2 of the Leningrad NPP-2 on Sunday, January 3, first started operating at full capacity. This was announced by the operator of Russian nuclear power plants, Rosenergoatom concern, on its VKontakte page.

“Today at 14.10 the power unit was brought to the nominal power level: thermal power – 3200 MW; electric – 1165 MW, ”it was reported.

Static and dynamic tests will continue at this power level at VVER-1200 Unit 6.

The capacity of the new power units of the Leningrad NPP is 20% higher than the previous ones, and the service life is doubled – up to 60 years.

The Leningrad nuclear power plant is the largest in Russia in terms of the total installed electrical capacity and the only one with two types of reactors. It is located in the town of Sosnovy Bor, 40 kilometers from St. Petersburg.

On October 23, at the Leningrad NPP-2 (a branch of Rosenergoatom Concern JSC, part of the Rosatom electric power division), a new power unit N6 with a VVER-1200 reactor (or unit N2 of LNPP-2) was connected to the system. The power unit was synchronized with the grid, it reached a capacity of 240 MW.

At the end of August, Rosenergoatom announced that the launch of the nuclear reactor of power unit 2 at LNPP-2 had taken place. It was noted that the power of the reactor plant will be gradually increased, and in the fall the power unit will be connected to the grid in order to give it the first kilowatt-hours.