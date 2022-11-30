To start next year, one of the most anticipated series for all fans of PlayStationthat’s the one The Last of Uswhich is mostly inspired by the video game 2013. And so that the excitement to see it increases, little by little advances are being released, and right now there are new posters that show us the main characters.

As can be seen in the images, you can see beloved characters such as Tess, Sarah, Bill, Tommyamong others that until now we had not seen in action, many of them bearing a certain resemblance to their in-game counterparts.

Here you can check them:

For those who haven’t played yet The Last of UsThis is the synopsis of the series:

The story of ‘The Last of Us’ takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a strong-willed survivor, is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts out as a small job soon turns into a brutal and harrowing journey as both must traverse the US and depend on each other for survival.

Remember that the series premieres on January 16 on HBO Max.

Via: gamespot

Editor’s note: The excitement grows when seeing each advance of the series, and the best thing is that it won’t be long before we witness the premiere. Personally I will be day one to see the chapters.