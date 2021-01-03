Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is in the news for his new web series Tandava. This series will be released on Amazon Prime Video. Now a new poster of this web series has appeared, in which apart from Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub, Gauhar Khan and other stars are seen. Along with this, it was told that the trailer of the series will be released tomorrow i.e. on January 4.

The web series Tandava will be released on January 15 on Amazon Prime Video. It will have 9 episodes. The series is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. He is making a digital debut with this series. In this series, viewers will get information about closed corridors of power. With this, we will come to know about the dark secrets of the people, who are ready to do anything in the greed of power.

Talking about Tandava recently, Ali Abbas Zafar said, “Through Tandava, we want to take the audience into the power-hungry world of politics.” As you will see in the show, you will feel that there is no right or wrong, no black or white, there is a ‘gray’ world of the power world. I believe that the content should be supported by reliable performances. I am excited that my debut as producer-director in the digital domain is with Amazon Prime Video, which will bring an entertaining story like ‘Tadaan’ to millions of people around the world. ”