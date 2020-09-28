Everyone is crazy about Mirzapur season 1. It is a difficult task to make a shortcoming in this show till the acting dialogue of every character and even more. The show released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime is much less praised. When this show was released, the makers also did not expect that the show would be so successful.

Let me tell you, the series Mirzapur 2 will be released on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video. Regarding the series, information was given about the release date by releasing the teaser first. After this, a new poster has now been released.

Everyone was waiting for season 2. Due to the same corona virus, this wait increased even more because the work of the show was in the final stages but due to the lockdown, that work was incomplete, but the work of the show was quickly finished as soon as the unlock started.

Recently a dark poster of this series has been released. Pankaj Tripathi shared the poster on his social media account and on seeing this poster became much more viral. In the caption of this poster, Pankaj wrote, the aim of everyone here is the same. King of Mirzapur’s car is seen in this poster. A katta is visible right there.