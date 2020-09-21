After the government relaxed the lockdown restrictions, many filmmakers and production houses have resumed work while maintaining safety norms. The director of Satyamev Jayate 2, Milap Jhaveri is looking to enhance his screenplay in lockdown. Now it will be shot in Lucknow. Produced by T-Series and Aime Entertainment, the film is expected to release on May 12, 2021 on the occasion of Eid.

After Satyamev Jayate’s commercial success, John, Milap and the producers have decided to take the franchise forward this time with Divya Khosla Kumar, John’s opposite. While the first film dealt with corruption, the film tackles corruption in all areas from police to politicians, industrialists and the common man.

Actor John Abraham, while releasing the new poster of the film, wrote in the caption, ‘The country where Maiya is Ganga, there is blood also tricolor. Satyamev Jayate will be released in 2 theaters on May 12, 2021. ‘ At the same time, on changing his shoot location and story from Mumbai to shoot in Lucknow, director Milap says, ‘Creatively we changed the script to Lucknow because it would give us a chance to make it on a larger scale and also make the canvas bigger. Will be able to Lucknow also adds scale and grandeur when viewed. The action of this film is going to be ten times more dynamic, powerful and powerful. Satyamev Jayate 2 is a general public film and is also a celebration of action, music, dialogue, patriotism and valor. Eid is a perfect ideal occasion to entertain ‘.

Producer Nikhil Advani says, “As Milap has developed this theme. As producers, we happily support their own creative choices. Now the shoot will be done in Lucknow which is one of my personal favorite cities in India Is one of them. This is a very special film for us. The love shown by the fans for the first film in this franchise has encouraged us to create a bigger, more exciting experience. We hope that the current circumstances improve and our Will once again pave the way to reach its audience in theaters.

With the box office commercial hit Satyamev Jayate, the audience also liked the action and drama quite a lot. John has since become the action hero of our country. Nikhil and we have decided to go ahead with the franchise and create entertaining commercial cinema with Milap and John. Seeing the success of the first part, we certainly have a responsibility to make a bigger and better film this time. Milap has written a good script that will have a mind blowing story as well as great songs that will connect with each audience. And John’s will never look like before. ‘, Says producer Bhushan Kumar.

Significantly, Satyamev Jayate 2, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikhil Advani (Aime Entertainment), will be released on 12 May 2021.