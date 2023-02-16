While we wait for Toei Animation to announce an official sequel to the anime of Dragon Ball Superfans have witnessed how crazy and unexpected it has been Super Dragon Ball Heroes, a production that mainly works to promote a card game. Now recently A poster of his new arc was shared, which is full of classic and new characters.

For those unaware of the anime, the current season has introduced us to the Tournament of Space and Time arc, which sees heroes and villains from all possible universes and timelines competing against each other. Now, the next step for the series is Ultra God Mission, a story that is promoted with a poster where we can see Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta, Super Saiyan Blue Goku, a normal version of Goku, Gohan and Broly.

As you can see, Super Dragon Ball Heroes He is not afraid of taking his concepts to the extreme, and when it comes to the universe and alternate timelines, it is possible that two or more Goku are in the same place. It only remains for us to see how the story of Ultra God Mission will unfold.

Considering the material that hasn’t been adapted into anime, it’s likely that one fight will be enough to see the events of Moro and Granolah. However, it is very certain that when these stories come out of the manga, they will do so through a traditional anime.

Via: dbs chronicles.