Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero It will be hitting theaters around the world next year, and fans are certainly excited. A few months ago we had our first trailer for this highly anticipated film, but if you are already urgent to learn more about this production, then you will be happy to know that a new official poster is here.

On December 18, the Jump Festa was going to take place, but as often happens, the poster of DBS: Super Hero that was going to be presented during the show was leaked. Without further ado, here you can see for yourself:

As you can see, this new poster shows us several familiar faces, but it also lets us see in much greater detail some of the new characters that we can see in this movie. If you thought that DBS: Super Hero I would be borrowing some ideas from the manga, then you are very wrong since its producers confirmed that we are facing a completely new story, which will surprise all fans of the work of Akira Toriyama.

Editor’s note: After what we saw with DBS: Broly, the idea of ​​having a new Dragon Ball movie excites me quite a bit. The days of these films not being part of the franchise’s canon are long gone, and hopefully their contributions to Toriyama’s vast universe are significant.

Via: ComicBook