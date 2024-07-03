The new ‘position paper’ by the Cultural Association of Pediatricians (Acp) on the health risks of sunscreens and sunscreens continues to be a topic of discussion. After the controversy over X, a clarification has arrived from the Istituto Superiore di Sanità. The ISS, cited by the ACP in its document, intervened on the Facebook page ‘Acp per famiglie’, responding to a user who asked if the ISS agreed with what the pediatricians wrote. “The Istituto Superiore di Sanità is cited in the ‘position paper’ but none of its experts were consulted in the preparation of the document, therefore the positions expressed cannot be associated with those of the Institute”, reads the clarification from the ISS.

“No conflict with the ISS” on the issue of the risks of sunscreens, “indeed full collaboration and we thank the Institute for having encouraged a discussion on this topic. We would like to point out that our ‘position paper’ reports as a source the ISS declarations published on its website (www.epicentro.iss.it/uv/), which states ‘remember that sunscreens are not used to stay in the sun longer, but to protect yourself when exposure is unavoidable'”. This is what Stefania Manetti told Adnkronos Salutepresident of the Cultural Association of Pediatricians (Acp), puts an end to controversy over the document which first sparked discussion on social media and then led to the clarification from the ISS, cited in the document.

The ACP pediatricians want to put an end to the controversy, but confirm the validity of the paper: “We will continue on this path” and with regards to the message to parents “we will be very clear, because simple but effective communication is needed”. President Manetti also recalls the need for “an open comparison” on the topic of sunscreens, their use and risks, “with all the scientific societies involved”, therefore pediatricians and dermatologists and the possibility of arriving at new guidelines. The ACP in fact closed the document with a wish: “It becomes essential to identify the best strategy in this regard in order to avoid the solution being worse than the problem. In our opinion, all medical-scientific figures (doctors, dermatologists, pediatricians, formulators, manufacturing companies), sitting at a virtual table,

they will have to start a new comparison, work to identify the right solution, also identifying new standards of behavior, generating profitable synergies“.

Returning to the clarification of the ISS, “sunscreens should be used when exposure is unavoidable not because they are considered dangerous, but because their effectiveness is limited for various reasons. Because the protection from UV is not 100% (a cream with SPF 15 lets 7% of UV rays pass through the skin, one with SPF 30 3%, one with SPF 50 2%), because people do not use them as intended (i.e. using adequate quantities and repeating the application as suggested, this also due to the cost of the creams) and because they give a false sense of security that leads people to prolong exposure”. For this reason “they must be considered as the last resort when all other preventive measures are not adopted (by choice or impossibility, let’s consider that there are also people who work under the sun, we are not just talking about ‘recreational’ exposure). Once it becomes necessary to use sunscreens, then they should not be used ‘as little as possible’, but on the contrary ‘as much as possible’, spreading them abundantly and repeating the application”

The ACP position paper instead highlighted that “exposure to the sun is good, but sunburn must be absolutely avoided, especially at a young age. However, the only way to avoid sunburn cannot and must not be sunscreen, which can present underestimated health risks”. The document is signed by a team of pediatricians and dermatologists, who took into consideration the latest scientific research available on sunscreens. “A review of scientific studies conducted to date has not demonstrated that the use of UV filters is associated with a lower risk of skin cancer”, the document reads.