From: Michelle Brey

General Sergei Surovikin may have a new job. (Archive image) © Pavel Golovkin/dpa

He disappeared and was fired from his post. Sergei Surovikin appeared again in Algeria – together with a Russian delegation.

Moscow – He was considered missing for a long time after the coup by the Wagner mercenaries, but now he is apparently back: Sergei Surovikin, also known as General “Armageddon” because of his brutal methods, is said to be in Algeria for negotiations with a delegation from the Russian Defense Ministry, according to media reports . At the end of August, Putin fired the senior general. He was the head of the Russian Aerospace Forces. He also held a post during the Ukrainian War.

Ukraine News: General “Armageddon” apparently has a new position

The trip to Algeria shows that the military leadership in Moscow attaches greater importance to cooperation with the Arabic-speaking region and continues to have trust in Surovikin. This is what the Russian daily quoted Kommersant on Friday (September 15th) an informant from the general’s circle. The paper also speculated that General “Armageddon” could get a post related to the Middle East theme.

The newspaper published photos that are supposed to show the 56-year-old in Algeria. The Telegram channel Gray Zone, which is affiliated with the Wagner Group, published similar images. There was initially no official statement in Moscow about the visit to Algeria. Yevgeny Prigozhin’s mercenary group Wagner was active for Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin on the African continent for a long time.

Russia is trying to establish Wagner connections in Africa

Prigozhin’s units also fought in Russia’s war against Ukraine. The Wagner boss, who was also known as “Putin’s chef,” launched a short-lived coup attempt against the Russian military leadership in June 2023.

Prigozhin ended the uprising in Russia himself and was officially pardoned by the Kremlin. However, he died in a plane crash in August. The death of the Wagner boss sparked speculation. Since then, the Defense Ministry has been trying to take over the mercenary force’s connections in Africa.

Ukraine News: Surovikin was an ally of Prigozhin – What role does General “Armageddon” play?

Surovikin was commander in chief of Russian troops in the Ukraine War from October 2022 to January 2023.

General “Armageddon” was considered one of Prigozhin’s most important allies in the Russian army in his power struggle with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov.

During the Wagner revolt, he called on the mercenaries in a video message to “stop” and return to their bases “before it is too late.” He publicly condemned the coup attempt. Thereafter he suddenly disappeared from public view. He was reportedly arrested at that time.

Surovikin reappeared for the first time at the beginning of September. TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak published a photo of Surovikin on September 4th. The general was “alive, healthy and at home in Moscow with his family,” she wrote, like the independent Russian-language online newspaper Meduza reported.

Meanwhile, the war in Ukraine continues. The Russian army probably dropped a bomb on an occupied city. New loss figures have been published. (mbr with dpa/AFP)