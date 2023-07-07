These measures have a dramatic effect on the island, says Gunda Brunotte of the OPA business association. “Campsites are now experiencing many cancellations from people who want to spend a holiday on the island with a camper or caravan.”

The new timetable is permitted by State Secretary Vivianne Heijnen of Infrastructure and Water Management until at least the beginning of August. By then, further research by the Wageningen maritime institute MARIN should show under what circumstances ships can pass each other in the channel.

For example, the middle part of the sailing route is wide enough at 120 metres. It is mainly a part not far from the coast of Ameland that causes problems. “A strong current has developed there, which also leads to strong bending and silting up,” explains Rijkswaterstaat spokesman Christiaan Kooistra. Ferries sometimes graze the bottom here. Possibly this summer a solution will be offered by making it a shorter sailing route with a shortcut.

With a width of 200 meters and a depth of 6 meters, the Dantziggat near Ferwert can serve as a sailing route for the rest of the century. Kooistra: “The Ferwert location is a major, complicated intervention, but in the long term it will only gain in urgency.” At the end of this year, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management will decide on the future ferry connection.