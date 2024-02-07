There Porsche has updated its first electric carthe Taycan, focusing mainly on technical content, efficiency and performance rather than design. This restyling includes three body variants of the Taycan: the sports sedanthe versatile Taycan Cross Tourism (which will also be available with an off-road package) and the sporty and functional Taycan Sport Turismo. Each variant is offered with up to four powertrain options 952 HP and 678 km of autonomy, including variants a rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive.

The Porsche Taycan has undergone a restyling which has maintained its original dimensions, with a length of 4.96 meterswidth of 1.96 meters and height of 1.40 metres.

New Porsche Taycan 2024

The main innovations focus on the front and rear, with the addition of new projectorsie tail lights, while the Porsche Style team worked to further refine the clean and modern design of the car. The new front fenders and headlights more dishes they emphasize the width of the car.

The projectors adopt the technology HDMatrix high resolution, with a precise light beam and a distinctive four-dot graphic of the Brand visible at night. The Porsche logo in the rear light band now has a three-dimensional graphics with a glass effect, and for the first time it is available in an illuminated version with greeting animations.

New Porsche Taycan 2024 New Taycan 2024 side New Taycan 2024 rear 3/4 New Taycan 2024 front New rear light signature New Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo New Taycan Cross Turismo front Taycan Cross Turismo rear 3/4 New Porsche Taycan 4S Sport Turismo New Taycan 4S Sport Turismo sideways New Taycan 4S Sport Turismo rear 3/4 New Taycan 2024 cockpit dashboard Cockpit steering wheel Center console climate control display Rear passenger seats New Porsche Taycan 2024 (restyling)

Another distinctive feature is the shade Turbonitewhich makes the models Turbo And Turbo S even more recognizable than the other versions, both outside and inside.

The interiors of the restyling Porsche Taycan maintain the brand's layout which was then also adopted by the other models. However, there are several new features, including updated instrumentation, a new platform 15 Watt wireless charging with cooling system, and updated graphics for infotainment, compatible with the new Apple CarPlay+.

The interior of the new Taycan (restyling)

Furthermore, the function of streaming for the passenger screen. Porsche has also revised the interface, adding graphic animations and greater color characterization between the various driving modes.

Porsche Taycan, 4S, Turbo and Turbo S

The new Porsche Taycan, like the previous model, is available in four different powertrain configurations: basic (with two- or four-wheel drive), 4S, Turbo And Turbo S. The main innovations focus on the technical characteristics, with significant improvements to the engines, battery and suspensions. The car is now equipped with a new rear electric motor more powerful and lighter than 10 kg, which delivers 565 HP and 590 Nm of torque (compared to the previous 456 HP and 550 Nm).

Taycan 4S Sport Touring on the road

Changes have also been made to the pulse inverter, with optimized software, and to the batteries, available in two options from 89 or 98 kWh of net capacity. Furthermore, thermal management has been revisited, a new generation heat pump introduced and an optimized energy recovery strategy implemented (+30% compared to the previous model).

The new 21″ alloy wheels can increase the range by 40 km

New wheels and tires from 21 inches improve aerodynamics and reduce rolling resistance on all variants of the Porsche Taycan. This led to the design of new rims and tyres specially designed for the model, which, even with small modifications, can increase the autonomy by 40 km and improve the mileage of 12 km with one charge cycle.

Battery, autonomy and charging

The new Porsche Taycan is equipped with the Performance Battery Pluswhich has a gross capacity of 105 kWh, compared to the previous 93 kWh. For version a rear-wheel Driveautonomy is time 678 km (compared to 503 km of the previous model), with a power of 408 HP (+82 HP) and an acceleration time 0 to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds.

The version Turbo S presents even higher values: 630 km of autonomy (against the previous 467 km), 952 HP (190 more)And 1,100 Nm of torque with the overboost system activated by Launch Controlallowing you to reach the 100 km/h in just 2.4 seconds, 4 tenths faster than the previous model. Porsche also introduced a control “Push to Pass” on the steering wheel to get additional performance for a short time, up to 95 HP more for 10 secondsintegrated into the package Sports Chrono and inspired by the system used in Formula E.

New Taycan 4S Sport Turismo on the road

Thanks to the updated battery, the Taycan requires fewer charging stops during trips and charges faster thanks to800 Volt architecturewith a charging power of up to 320 kW in direct current50 kW more than in the past.

Depending on your driving style and other variables, you can cut the time it takes to pass in half from 10 to 80% battery charge compared to the previous model. For example, while in the first generation Taycan the charging time to go from 10% to 80% in conditions of 15°C is 37 minutes, in the new Taycan it is 18 minutes under the same conditions.

Porsche Taycan trim features

All updated models of the Porsche Taycan are equipped as standard with adaptive air suspension. The new suspension Porsche Active Ride It is available as an option on all-wheel drive models.

This system keeps the body of the Taycan always level, even during braking, steering and acceleration dynamics. In relaxed driving conditions, the suspension effectively absorbs road irregularities.

Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo on dirt

When driving in a more sporty manner, Porsche Active Ride ensuresexcellent grip on the ground, distributing the loads on the wheels in a balanced way. A special mode compensates for the movements of pitch and rollreducing acceleration forces on occupants and improving driving comfort.

ADAS Porsche on the Taycan

The Porsche Taycan has expanded its range ADAS systems advanced driver assistance, with new technologies.

New Porsche Taycan 2024 rear 3/4

In addition to the standard rear-view camera, there is now the Lane Change Assist with Exit Warning and Exit Maneuver WarningThe Surround View with Active Parking SupportThe Traffic Jam Assist which allows the driver not to keep his hands on the steering wheel, and the 3D Driver Assistance View integrated into Active Lane Keeping.

Price, how much does the new Taycan cost

The base price of the new Porsche Taycan is 105,530 euros, compared to 96,934 euros for the previous basic variant. The Taycan Cross Turismo leaves from 118,079 euroswhile the Taycan Sport Turismo costs 106,555 euros. The top version, the Taycan Turbo S, exceeds the 200,000 euros. The first deliveries are scheduled for spring 2024.

→ Taycan: 105,530 euros

→ Taycan 4S: 125,203 euros

→ Taycan Turbo: 181,375 euros

→ Taycan Turbo S: 217,467 euros

→ Taycan 4 Cross Turismo: 118,079 euros

→ Taycan 4S Cross Turismo: 131,037 euros

→ Taycan Cross Turismo Turbo: 182,879 euros

→ Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo: 218,970 euros

→ Taycan Sport Turismo: 106,555 euros

→ Taycan 4S Sport Turismo: 126,218 euros

→ Taycan Turbo Sport Turismo: 182,378 euros

→ Taycan Turbo S Sport Turismo: 218,469 euros

Photo new Porsche Taycan 2024

