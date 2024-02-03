There is less and less left until the official debut of the updated version of Porsche Taycan. This is demonstrated by the fact that some pre-series examples of the renewed 100% electric sedan from the Zuffenhausen brand were subjected to some road tests between Los Angeles and San Diego, California: the first number that caught the eye is the maximum range of the new Taycan, of approx 587 kman important potential especially when compared to the current generation of the model.

Improved autonomy

In addition to greater autonomy, the new Taycan also promises to guarantee shorter and more efficient charging processes. “This final practical test allowed us to see a maximum range of up to 587 kilometres – explained the vice president of the model line, Kevin Giek – This is a great achievement. The range test we carried out in Southern California more than impressively demonstrated how efficient the new Taycan is. We want to focus more and more on our strategy ofquick trip' in relation to electric mobility: short charging stops combined with high autonomy in the real world thanks to efficient traction”.

Efficient charging

Porsche has made it known that these latest tests were conducted in daily driving conditions. In total, four pre-series examples of the new Taycan were put on the road, all equipped with the Larger Performance Battery Plusfor a total of three days of testing on Interstate Highway 405 and 5 between the metropolises of Los Angeles and San Diego.

Four pre-series examples

The cars in question were pushed to a maximum speed of approx 120 km/h on highways, and were recharged at the Electrify America Charger in Torrance/Los Angeles: during this phase the new Taycan demonstrated a charging power of over 300 kW for several minutes and was able to switch from 10 to '80% in less than 20 minutes. Not only the charging performance, but also the charging time and the time required to start the charging have been significantly improved, according to Porsche. We remind you that Porsche has made almost 150,000 examples of the Taycan since the start of production: the main markets selected for the model are currently the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and China.