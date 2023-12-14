The Porsche Panamera has been on the market since 2009. The sporty, four-door sedan doesn't sell that badly, even if it's less in the spotlight. The third generation starts in March.

Dhe Panamera sedan is the Porsche that receives the least public attention. However, it sells better than the base model Boxster/Cayman and almost as well as the all-electric Taycan. The Panamera sold around 27,000 units worldwide in the first three quarters of 2023 and is therefore a good 10,000 units ahead of the basic athletes. To put it into perspective: the 911 achieved almost 39,000 sales, the Cayenne and Macan off-road vehicles around 65,000 each.

Porsche is now bringing the third generation of the 5.05 meter long four-door car onto the market in March, and the order books are already open. Like the first model, the Panamera III was presented in Shanghai in 2009. Little has changed in terms of shape, so Zuffenhausen shows great continuity. But there are no longer any diesel engines, the entry-level model is the Panamera V6 with a 2.9 liter engine and an output of 353 hp with a maximum torque of 500 Newton meters. Prices start at 107,800 euros, the all-wheel drive version costs 4,100 euros more.