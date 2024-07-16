Porsche presents the second generation of the Machannow totally electric and based on the 800 Volt PPE platform developed in collaboration with Audi. The new Macan features power outputs of up to 470 kW (639 hp) and among the electric models on the market it stands out for its sports performance on any terrain, with high everyday usability. In fact, the performance is very close to that of a sports car like the TaycanThe Macan boasts a range of 610 km in the WLTP cycle with the possibility of ultra fast charging up to 270 kW.

The new Porsche Macan, with dimensions of 4,784 mm in length, 1,938 mm in width and 1,622 mm in height, features a dynamic look thanks to the reduced inclination of the bonnet and the pronounced fenders. Equipped with rims up to 22 inches with staggered tires, the Macan has a 86mm longer wheelbase compared to the previous model (2,893 mm), balanced by reduced swings both front and rear.

New Porsche Macan Turbo

From an aesthetic point of view, the electric Macan features a front design with headlights divided into two sections: the upper light cluster accentuates the width of the vehicle, while the main headlight module LED Matrix optional is located slightly lower. The elegant line is completed by doors without frame, sideblade it’s a fly line which merges with the flat rear window. The pronounced shoulders give the rear a muscular look, and the Porsche logo is positioned in the centre of the 3D light band.

Porsche has also worked hard on the aerodynamic optimization of the Macan to improve its range. Thanks to the system Porsche Active Aerodynamics (PAA) With an adaptive rear spoiler, active ventilation flaps and flexible underbody covers, the Macan is among the most aerodynamic SUVs, with a drag coefficient of 0.25.

Inside the Macan, the driving position has been improved, with the driver and front passenger seats lowered by up to 28 mm, and the rear seats by 15 mm, increasing legroom.

The interior features a wide cockpit with an integrated black panel and three displays of instruments (12.6″). In the center of the dashboard is the 10.9″ infotainment display. The large windows contribute to a feeling of lightness and airiness.

Luggage space has been increased, with capacity of up to 540 liters behind the rear seats and an additional 84-litre “frunk” under the bonnet, exceeding the previous model by 127 litres. With the rear seats folded down, the boot capacity increases to 1,348 litres. The maximum towing capacity is 2,000 kg.

Instrumentation and infotainment

The Macan features an advanced display system with three screens, including a curved instrument cluster 12.6 inches is one 10.9-inch central screen. Innovatively, the front passenger can use one optional 10.9-inch screen to display information, adjust infotainment settings or stream content while driving. An absolute first is the inclusion of the Porsche Driver Experiencewhich provides for a head up display with Augmented Reality technology. The image appears to the driver at a distance of 10 meters, with a format equivalent to a 87 inch display.

The new generation infotainment system uses Android Automotive OS as an operating system and the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) which has advanced computing power. The voice assistant function “Hey Porsche” provides quick route suggestions, including charging points. With the Porsche App Centerpassengers can easily access and install third-party apps directly in the Macan.

Electric motor, battery and autonomy

The new Porsche Macan is only equipped with Permanent magnet synchronous electric motors (PSM) latest generation on both axles. The basic version has a single rear engine 250 kW (340 HP) and 563 Nm of torque, with a battery 100 kWh. With the launch controltemporary power comes to 265 kW (360 hp), allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 220 km/h. The absence of the second engine reduces the weight by 110 kg, improving efficiency and ensuring a range of 641 km according to the WLTP cycle.

Much more powerful is the Macan 4 which delivers up to 300 kW (408 HP) of power in overboost and 650 Nm of torque, reaching 100 km/h from a standstill in 5.2 seconds, while

Moving up the range there is the high-performance variant 4Sequipped with two engines for a total power of 330 kW (448 hp)with the possibility of overboost up to 380 kW (516 hp). With launch control activated, maximum torque reaches 820 NmThe 4S has a range of 606 km in the WLTP cycle.

There Macan Turbo finally it can even count on a total power of 470 kW (639 hp) And 1.130 Nm of torque, accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds and reaches a top speed of 260 km/h.

Fast charging up to 270 kW

The Macan uses a new EPP platform (Premium Platform Electric) with 800 Volt architecture, powered by a lithium ion battery in the underbody with a gross capacity of 100 kWh (95 kWh net). The battery can be recharged with direct current up to 270 kWallowing a recharge from 10 to 80% in approximately 21 minutes at rapid charging stations.

The PPE platform allows for charging flexibility, including the ability to charge in standby mode. Bank Charging at 400 Volts up to 135 kW without an additional booster. The range according to the WLTP standard is up to 613 km for the Macan 4 and up to 591 km for the Macan Turbo.

While driving, up to 240 kW of power can be recovered thanks to the electric motors. TheIntegrated Power Box (IPB) contributes to efficiency and weight reduction by combining the on-board AC charger, high voltage heater and DC/DC converter in a single compact component.

Porsche Macan chassis features

The electric Macan comes standard with the four-wheel drive managed in real time by power electronics. The system Porsche Traction Management (ePTM) responds within 10 milliseconds in the event of slipping, with traction distribution adjustable according to the selected driving program.

The Macan Turbo incorporates the Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) system, a electronic self-locking differential on the rear axle which improves traction, stability and lateral dynamics. The Macan can be equipped with air suspension, including Turbo, and consequently with the system PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management) for electronic damper control. The PASM system now includes dual-valve dampers, with marked differences between the driving programs.

An innovation is theRear axle steeringwith a maximum angle of five degrees, enabling a reduced turning circle of 11.1 metres for agile manoeuvring in the city and stability at high speeds. The rear axle steering combines with the reliability of thefront steering axlecharacteristic of the Porsche brand.

Price, how much does the electric Macan cost

In Italy, prices for the Porsche Macan start at 88.187 euros relating to the Macan 4 version and from 121,242 euros for the Macan Turbo.

→ Electric Macan: €84,626

→ Macan 4 electric: €88,187

→ Macan 4S electric: €94,917

→ Macan Turbo electric: €121,242

