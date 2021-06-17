The new High performance SUV of the range Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe before the official launch it conquered the category record at the Nürburgring. At the wheel of a slightly camouflaged production car, the test driver Lars Kern it took only 7: 38.925 minutes to do the complete tour of 20,832 on the legendary Nordschleife.

The time, confirmed by a notary, was entered in the official rankings of Nürburgring GmbH and now counts as a new category record “SUV, off-road vehicle, van, pick-up”.

Record at the Nürburgring for the Porsche Cayenne

The new Porsche Cayenne Turbo, which arrives on the market shortly, with the time of 7: 38.925 minutes holds the Nürburgring record in the SUV and off-road category.

Porsche Cayenne video record lap at the Nürburgring in 7: 38.925 minutes

Lars Kern did his fastest lap on the Nordschleife at 11:31 of 14 June 2021, with an outside temperature of 23 ° C and a track temperature of 46 ° C.

To protect its driver, the record-breaking Cayenne was equipped with a racing seat and a safety cage. The notary himself confirmed that it was one series version, slightly camouflaged.

Lars Kern set the new category record at the Nürburgring with the new Cayenne

High-performance tires were chosen for the record lap Pirelli P Zero Corsa 22 inch, developed specifically for the new Cayenne model and included in the standard equipment of the new SUV.

