Porsche introduces the restyling on the 2023 Cayenne SUV, with many innovations especially technological. The high definition LED projectors and with matrix technology now ensure road lighting suitable for every driving situation, while the air quality control system filters pollutants before they let the air into the cabin and, for the first time in the Cayenne, the front passenger has a own infotainment screen for watching, for example, streaming video while traveling. The Cayenne is available in variants SUVs And Coupé and is powered by V6 and V8 petrol engines. In the restyling there is also the version plug-in hybrid e-Hybridwith 470 HP and over 80 km of electric range.

New Porsche Cayenne 2023, features

Porsche has developed a completely new display and operating concept for the new Cayenne 2023. The new Porsche Driver Experiencefirst introduced on the Porsche Taycanfavors the driver’s axis and optimizes the use of the available functions.

The cockpit of the new Cayenne inspired by that of the Taycan

The functions most frequently used by the driver are placed directly on the steering wheel or immediately next to it.

For example, the paddle on the left behind the steering wheel now has additional functions for operating the driver assistance systems. The automatic transmission selector of the new Cayenne can now be found on the dashboard.

The gear selector is now positioned close to the steering wheel

This leaves room for the new center consolevarious storage compartments and a large climate control panel featuring a sophisticated surface Black.

Porsche Cayenne new digital instruments

For the first time, the redesigned cockpit of the 2023 Cayenne integrates a instrument panel which now looks like one 12.6 inch curved screen, entirely digital and self-supporting, which allows the choice between different ways of displaying information. A. is available upon request head-up display optimized.

Driver display with 12.6-inch curved screen

The central screen of the system Porsche Communication Management (PCM) 12.3 inch, installed as standard, fits into the new dashboard and allows access to all the main functions of the car. To optimize the connectivity of the new Cayenne, native apps such as Spotify are provided and Apple Music. One 10.9 inch screen is now available, for the first time, on passenger side.

Porsche Cayenne V6 and V8 petrol engines

In Europe, the new Cayenne is available with three different engines. The most powerful in the range is the V8 biturbo from four liters from 349kW (474hp) And 600Nm of torque, on the Cayenne S, which replaces the previous V6 engine. The engine is also credited with 34PS and 50Nm more than its predecessor and propels both the SUV and SUV Coupé from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds. The maximum speed is 273 km/h.

New Porsche Cayenne S front 3/4

There is also a three-liter V6 turbo engine optimized, which it now develops 260kW (353hp) and 500 Nm, i.e. 10 kW (13 HP) and 50 Nm more than before.

Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid plug-in hybrid

The six-cylinder unit also forms the powertrain of the Cayenne E-Hybrid. Thanks to the combination with a new electric motor, boosted by 30 kW to get to 130 kW (176 hp), the overall power rises to 346kW (470hp).

New Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupé being recharged

The high-voltage battery with an increased capacity of 17.9 kWh up to 25.9 kWhdepending on the equipment level, now allows a range of up to 90 kilometres in purely electric mode according to the WLPT cycle. A new 11 kW battery charger installed on board reduces the charging time to less than two and a half hours, despite the higher battery capacity.

Led Matrix headlights on the new Cayenne

On the new Cayenne the LED headlights with matrix technology they are now fitted as standard, while high-definition LED Matrix headlights are available as an option.

LED headlights with Matrix technology

With two high-definition modules and more 32,000 pixels per projector, the innovative technology of these headlights is able to identify other road users and to prevent the high beam light from hitting them with pinpoint accuracy. The brightness of the modules can be adjusted to more than 1,000 levels depending on driving conditions.

Air control system

Porsche also introduced a air quality control system. As standard, the car uses predictive navigation data to detect when you are approaching the tunnel and automatically activates the air recirculation. A. is available upon request sensor which detects the level of fine dust in the air and, if necessary, passes the air through the fine dust filter several times. Also, it ionizer allows you to eliminate many germs and pollutants from the air, especially for the benefit of allergy sufferers.

New Cayenne on the road

A full range of new and improved assistance systems is also available. Among them, the speed limiter active and steering assist, cornering assist, and the improved version of the Porsche InnoDrive as part of adaptive cruise control.

Porsche Cayenne trim and suspension

Porsche equips the new Cayenne with steel spring suspension which include the PASM system electronic damper adjustment.

New Cayenne off-road

The new shock absorbers with dual valve technology, and therefore with separate rebound and compression stages, allow performance to be optimized in all driving conditions. The new ones are also available adaptive air suspension with double chamber and double valve technology.

Porsche Cayenne price

The starting price of the new Porsche Cayenne is 92,837 euros and of 96,985 euros for the Coupe. The Cayenne E-Hybrid is available from 107,433 euros (Coupé from 110,483 euros), while the Cayenne S from 111,726 euros (Coupé from 117,094 euros).

👉 Cayenne V 6 turbo: 92.837 euros

👉 Cayenne Coupé V6 turbo: 96.985 euros

👉 Cayenne S V8 biturbo: 111,726 euros

👉 Cayenne S Coupé V8 biturbo: 117.094 euros

👉 Cayenne E-Hybrid: 107.433 euros

👉 Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupé: 110.483 euros

Photo new Porsche Cayenne 2023

