About a year and a half after the market debut of the 992, the range Porsche 911 is enriched by sports models GTS. His boxer engine six-cylinder delivers a power of 353 kW (480 hp), or 22 kW (30 hp) more compared to the current 911 Carrera S and the previous 911 GTS.

The new model on the market available in variants Carrera GTS with rear-wheel drive (Coupé and Cabriolet), Carrera 4 GTS with all-wheel drive (Coupé and Cabriolet) e 911 Targa 4 GTS with all-wheel drive.

Porsche 911 GTS, 480 HP boxer engine

The three-liter flat-six turbo of the new 911 GTS delivers 353 kW (480 hp). The maximum torque is 570 Nm, with an increase of 20 Nm compared to previous model.

To reach the 100 km / h with a standing start, the 911 Carrera 4 GTS Coupé employs only 3.3 seconds with the eight-speed Porsche Dual Clutch Transmission (PDK), revealing itself to three tenths faster compared to the previous generation.

Front view of the new Porsche 911 Targa GTS on the road

As an alternative to the PDK, a seven-speed manual gearbox with particularly close couplings.

New Porsche 911 GTS, suspension features

The suspensions, resumed from 911 Turbo and modified for the GTS, they meet the highest expectations in terms of performance. Thanks to Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) standard, the shock absorbers respond quickly to dynamic changes. In Coupe and in the Cabriolet, the PASM is included in the standard equipment, combined with the sports chassis lowered by 10 millimeters.

The construction concept with also derives from the Turbo models springs helper to the rear axle, which allows the main springs to be kept under tension in all driving conditions. The extension remains unchanged. For the 911 Targa 4 GTS the chassis of the 911 Targa 4 S with PASM. The specialists also adapted the braking performance to the superior dynamics of the GTS, for which the high-performance braking system of the 911 Turbo.

Many elements of the 911 Carrera GTS derive from the 911 Turbo

The 20-inch (front) and 21-inch (rear) black alloy wheels with single nut tightening they are taken from the 911 Turbo. The standard sports exhaust system contributes to an even more exciting sound, due to the specific configuration for the GTS and the elimination of part of the internal insulation.

New Porsche 911 GTS, exterior features

Typical of the 911 GTS are the numerous exterior details black or dark. On the 911 Targa 4 GTS, this also includes the arch that distinguishes the model and the written Targa. Other details painted in satin black are the edge of the spoiler, the alloy wheels with single nut tightening, the air intakes of the engine hood and the written GTS on the doors and on the rear of the car. The exterior package which includes these and other details in glossy black can be requested as an option.

New Porsche 911 Targa GTS

All 911 GTS models have the package Sport Design, with characteristic inserts for the front, the rear section and the side sills. The headlight profiles and the daytime running light surrounds are darkened and the car is equipped as standard with LED headlamps with Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus). The rear lights are exclusive to the GTS models.

Driving dynamics are further improved thanks to the package Lightweight Design, which will be available for the first time on a GTS3. They save up to 25 kg thanks to the lightweight bucket seats made of reinforced plastic carbon fiber (CFRP), to the side and rear ultralight windows and to the lighter lithium battery.

New rear bumper 911 Carrera GTS

The rear seats have also been removed. Other performance enhancements include the rear steering axle, standard with this equipment package, and further aerodynamic features.

New Porsche 911 GTS, cockpit, inside as it is

THE sporty details of the GTS models also characterize the passenger compartment, both from a functional and visual point of view. The optional seven-speed manual gearshift lever was shortened by 10 millimeters, enabling quick gear changes with a flick of the wrist.

The interior of the 911 Targa GTS

The GT Sport steering wheel and the package Sport Chrono with mode switch, the Porsche Track Precision app and the tire temperature gauge. THE Plus sports seats standard with four-way electric adjustment guarantee lateral support, comfort and practicality. Internal insulation has been reduced and this enhances the emotional driving acoustics.

Numerous details in Race-Tex highlight the elegant dynamic environment. The center sections of the seats, the steering wheel rim, the door handles and armrests, the glove box lid and the gear lever are all covered in microfiber. With the GTS interior package, decorative topstitching is available on request in Carmine or Pastel Red.

New Porsche 911 Carrera GTS instrument cluster

The seat belts and the embroidered GTS lettering on the headrests, the rev counter and the Sport Chrono watch are made in the same contrasting colors. The decorative inserts on the dashboard and door panels are in Matte carbon in the GTS interior package.

Infotainment on the new Porsche 911 GTS

The Porsche 911 GTS is equipped with the new generation of the system Porsche Communication Management (PCM) has additional features and is much easier to use.

The touch areas in the Media menu have been enlarged and the possibility of reorganizing the screen boxes has also been introduced Home.

New Porsche Communication Management (PCM) infotainment

The voice assistant has been refined and recognizes the natural speech; it can be activated by saying the command “Hey Porsche”. Users iOS is Android will be able to enjoy full connectivity. Thanks to Apple CarPlay and now also a Android Auto, you can use all the functions of the respective mobile phones in the new Porsche 911 GTS models.

Porsche 911 GTS price, how much does it cost?

The 911 GTS makes its market debut in five variants: 911 Carrera GTS with rear-wheel drive (Coupé and Cabriolet), 911 Carrera 4 GTS with all-wheel drive (Coupé and Cabriolet) e 911 Targa 4 GTS with all-wheel drive.

New Porsche 911 GTS VIDEO

Prices for the Porsche 911 GTS start at 146,743 euros, about 18,500 euros more than the variants Carrera S.

New Porsche 911 GTS photo

