E.There’s only one 911. Although the sports car no longer plays the main role in Porsche’s product portfolio, it is and will remain the heart of the brand. The current eighth generation has been on the market for two years, there are now 14 different variants, including convertibles and Targas. In May there will be number 15, the 911 GT 3, which Porsche describes as a “high-performance athlete with a racing chassis”. It is not the strongest of the Wild 15, but 510 hp from a 4.0-liter six-cylinder boxer engine (without turbo!) Should be enough.

For whom it is important: The sprint from 0 to 100 km / h can be mastered in an impressive 3.4 seconds, the top speed is 320 km / h. This puts it on a par with the 911 Turbo (3.8 liter displacement, 580 hp). Of course, the Turbo S with its 650 hp is 10 km / h higher. By the way, if you want to leave the shifting to a dual clutch transmission (PDK) in the GT3, you lose 2 km / h of top speed. The PDK has seven gears, the manual gearbox only six. The majority of customers order the PDK and are rewarded with lower fuel consumption. According to the standard, it is 12.4 liters per 100 kilometers, with a manual transmission it is 13.3. The optional 90 liter tank is recommended (instead of 64 liters). It should be filled with Super Plus.

Whether it’s 320 or 330 km / h, these are only values ​​for the regulars’ table anyway, the performance on the racetrack is important for fans of such vehicles. The new GT3 was recently 17 seconds faster than its predecessor on the famous Nordschleife at the Nürburgring. The new GT3 record is now 6: 59.93 minutes for the 20.8-kilometer circuit.

20 years ago, when a 911 GT3 was first offered, this lap time was just under eight minutes. So the progress is huge. The proximity to racing is expressed in practically every detail of the new 911 GT3. The 4.57 meter long 911 derivative has a wider body than usual. In addition, the chassis is completely new and comes practically directly from racing, the brakes are bigger, the rims too. Great emphasis is placed on lightweight construction, the front hood is made of CFRP, and there is a lightweight roof made of carbon fiber for an extra charge. The weight is now 1435 kilograms, which is as much as the old GT3, despite the many improvements. With a manual transmission, the car is 17 kilograms lighter. As before, there is only room for two people inside; The cockpit corresponds to that of the current model generation.









The track screen is new: at the push of a button, it reduces the digital displays on the left and right of the central rev counter to information such as tire pressure display, oil pressure, oil temperature, fuel level in the fuel tank and water temperature, which are essential for circuit use. With the GT3, too, Porsche gives its customers many options for embellishing and personalizing. These include exterior mirror upper shells made of carbon, tinted LED matrix main headlights and matching “Exclusive Design rear lights”. Rim edges painted “Indian red” or “Shark blue” are intended to enhance the black light alloy wheels. The front is 19-inch, the driven rear wheels are 20-inch. The new 911 GT3 comes on the market for a base price of 167,518 euros.