Porsche presents the new 911 GT3, developed in collaboration with Porsche Motorsport. It transfers the purest racing technology to a production model: the front axle configuration a double swing arm, as well as the sophisticated aerodynamics with gooseneck rear wing and the singular diffuser recall the lucky one GT 911 RSR racing car, while the four-liter, 375 kW (510 hp) six-cylinder flat engine is based on the drive system of the 911 GT3 R, tried and tested in endurance competitions.

The powerful engine with impressive acoustics is practically used without any modification, even in the new one 911 GT3 Cup.

New Porsche 911 GT3, features, performance

With a maximum speed of 320 km / h (318 km / h with Porsche PDK gearbox) is even faster than its predecessor 911 GT3 RS. Accelerate from zero to 100 km / h in 3.4 seconds. Porsche also offers the new model with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Sophisticated aerodynamics takes advantage of the vast experience gained in motor racing, generating a significantly higher downforce without significantly affecting the drag coefficient.

In “Performance” mode, manually adjusted wing and diffuser elements significantly increase aerodynamic pressure to handle high cornering speeds. However, this is strictly reserved for activities on circuit, because it is there that the 911 GT3 can best exhibit all those dynamic and performance characteristics that make it unique.

New Porsche 911 GT3 record at the Nürburgring

On the Nordschleife of the Nürburgring, the circuit that has traditionally been the benchmark for all Porsche-branded sports cars, has established a impressive record: During final tuning work, the 911 GT3 was the first naturally aspirated production model to beat the seven-minute lap record.

The development pilot, Lars Kern, took only 6: 59.927 minutes to do a full 20.8 kilometer loop.

The shorter track of 20.6 kilometers, which had previously served as a benchmark, was completed by the 911 GT3 in 6: 55.2 minutes.

On board in the record lap of the 911 GT3 at the Nürburgring

Using tires Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R Available as an option, the new model kept its performance constant for several laps in the expert hands of the Porsche brand ambassador Jörg Bergmeister, which considers the new 911 GT3 “by far the best production car “ I’ve ever driven on the so called “Green Hell”.

New Porsche 911 GT3, low weight

Despite the wider body, larger wheels and additional technical equipment, the new GT3 has a even weight to that of the previous version. With manual gearbox weighs 1,418 kilograms, which become 1.435 with PDK.

The front hood made of reinforced plastic carbon fiber (CFRP), the light glasses, the optimized brake discs and the forged light alloy wheels guarantee a low weight and the same applies to the rear seat compartment cover.

On the new Porsche 911 GT3 there are many carbon elements to reduce weight

The very light sports exhaust system reduces weight by no less than ten kilograms. Thanks to exhaust deflectors electrically continuously adjustable, the roar with a strong emotional charge is harmonized with the standard of issues Euro 6d ISC FCM (EU6 AP). The combined consumption of the 911 GT3 is equal to 13.3 liters / 100 km (12.4 with PDK).

New Porsche 911 GT3, racing cockpit

The interior of the new 911 GT3 is inspired by the racing world and it is not by chance that it is characterized by track screen: by pressing a button it is possible to reduce the information provided by the digital displays on the left and right of the central tachometer, which goes up to 10,000 revolutions, displaying only what they are essential when driving on a circuit, such as tire pressure, oil pressure, oil temperature, fuel tank level, and water temperature.

Racing cockpit for the new 911 GT3

The dashboard also includes a visual assistant when changing gear with colored bars, left and right of the tachometer, and a gear shift light derived from motorsport.

New Porsche 911 GT3, as it is

Especially in the case of the Porsche GT models the new 911 GT3 range is available Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, enhanced by GT3-specific options, such as the light roof in exposed carbon fiber or the Carbon exterior mirrors, the projectors a LED matrix darkened and the matching rear lights in the Exclusive design with a red-free light arc.

New Porsche 911 GT3

The rims painted in Red or Blue Shark enhance the black alloy wheels. Inside, chromatic accents in body color or in other colors of your choice are entrusted to details such as the tachometer and chronometer dials Sport Chrono, seat belts and decorative profiles.

Porsche 911 GT3 with Touring package

The new 911 GT3 can be equipped with the Touring package. The most obvious difference on the outside is the lack of the rear wing fixed of the 911 GT3. In this case it is one rear spoiler with automatic extension which guarantees the necessary downforce at high speeds and further contributes to the sobriety of the car.

The finishes silver color in polished anodized aluminum on the side windows are another distinctive feature. The front is entirely painted in the body color.

Porsche 911 GT3 with Touring package

The interior with large sections in black skin they are particularly elegant and are available exclusively for the GT3 with Touring package. The front of the dashboard and the upper side sections of the door trim panels feature a special surface embossing.

The name “Touring package” comes from an equipment variant of the 911 Carrera RS from 1973. Even then, the focus was on the puristic design of the 911 and the details of the classic interior.

How much does it cost, price Porsche 911 GT3

The price of the Porsche 911 GT3 starts from base price of 176,855 euros, including VAT and specific equipment. The Touring package can now be ordered as an option at no additional cost.

Porsche 911 GT3 with Touring VIDEO package

Photo Porsche 911 GT3

