The faithful have left candles asking for the recovery of the Pope before the door of the Gemelli Hospital in Rome Reuters

02/17/2025



Updated at 7:59 p.m.





The doctors of the Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital are more serene this Monday night, they have said, “the Pope is stable and has no fever.” The tone of the fifth medical part that has just made known is more reassuring than that of this morning.

«The Holy Father remains apothytic and continues with prescribed therapy. Your clinical status is stable, ”recites the text. There has not been time for the analysis to show the results of the recent change of therapy.

Francisco has resumed some work documents on Monday, and has been dedicated to reading documents. “This morning has received the Eucharist and then has been dedicated to some works and reading texts,” explains Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni.

In addition, the Pope has made known that “it is moved by the numerous messages of affection and closeness that it continues to receive in these hours.” As many arrive signed by patients who are in the hospital, he says that “in particular, he wishes to direct his thanks to those who are hospitalized, for the affection and affection they express through drawings and messages of good wishes; Pray for them and ask that you are praying for him ».









The statement of the statement is less serious than this morning, which recited that “the results of the analyzes carried out in recent days have shown a polymicrobial infection of the respiratory tract, which has led to a new change of therapy. The analyzes carried out to date are indicative of a complex clinical picture that will require adequate hospitalization ».