Vice President Harris is catching up with Trump in the polls. She is gaining support especially among black voters and union voters.

Washington, DC – It seems increasingly likely that Kamala Harris will run as the Democratic presidential candidate in the USA. Support within the party is growing steadily – former US President Barack Obama is also supporting Harris – and it is expected that Harris will be nominated before the official party convention. Current polls are giving Harris additional momentum.

According to a recent study by the opinion research institute Morning Consult The 59-year-old broke a record set by President Joe Biden. Harris received 46 percent approval from registered voters, one percentage point more than her opponent Donald Trump from Republicans. This is the highest support level recorded for the Democrats since polls began in 2022.

Harris breaks Biden’s poll record – trend among black voters emerges

“Her level of support at the start of her campaign exceeds the highest level of support we have measured for Biden,” the pollsters will report in the US news magazine Newsweek In a recently released Reuters/Ipsos poll, Harris received 44 percent, while Trump was at 42 percent. These national polls are some of the first since Biden announced his withdrawal from the presidential race.

Further polls show that Harris is catching up with Trump and is emerging as an increasingly strong competitor for the former president. A comprehensive study of black voters in the US found that they trust Harris (71 percent) significantly more than Trump (5 percent). The results come from the Black Census 2023 of the innovation think tank Black Futures Labwhich was carried out between February 2022 and October 2023, as The Guardian reported. It turns out that black voters who had turned to the Republicans are returning to the Democrats.

Harris closes in on Trump in union voter support

Even among union-friendly voters, the race between Trump and Harris is becoming increasingly close. Pollsters believe that this group will play a major role in the US election in November, particularly in the swing states. Emerson College notes that Harris is catching up with Trump among union voters.

In July, when Biden was still the Democratic presidential candidate, polls in the US states of Arizona, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Michigan showed Trump leading by between three and eight percentage points. The figures have since changed in Harris’ favor. According to the Emerson College Trump’s lead has shrunk to between one and five percentage points. In Wisconsin, the Republican and Harris were even tied. Trump’s increasing nervousness is also reflected in his increasingly sharp rhetoric at campaign events. (mt)