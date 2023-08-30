How did you feel about the content of this article?

Libertarian Javier Milei, of the Freedom Advances coalition, took first place in the Argentine primary vote | Photo: EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The libertarian economist Javier Milei, candidate of the Freedom Advances coalition, continues to lead with some margin in the opinion polls for the presidency of Argentina. New numbers released last Sunday (27) by the Argentine newspaper Clarín show that Milei must face the Peronist Sergio Massa, from the ruling coalition União pela Pátria, in a potential second round.

The surveys were carried out by Analogías consultancy and by the Opinaia research institute.

In the Analogías consultancy survey, Javier Milei has 32.15% of the voting intentions, while Sergio Massa has 26.8%. Patricia Bullrich, center-right candidate and representative of the Together for Change coalition, got 20.9%. Socialist deputy Myriam Bregman and Peronist Juan Schiaretti won 4.9% and 3.2%, respectively. Whites/nulls totaled 2.3% and undecided 9.9%.

In the survey conducted by the Opinaia institute, Milei got 35%, while Massa got 25%. In this poll, Patricia Bullrich got 23%, while Schiaretti and Bregman managed to reach 5% and 3%, respectively. Whites/nulls were 4% and undecided 5%.

Also on Sunday, a survey carried out by the Faculty of Psychology at the National University of Buenos Aires (UBA) found that 50% of Argentines believe that Milei would make the country better than it is at the moment.

In Argentina, a candidate can win in the first round if he obtains at least 45% of the votes or 40% with a difference of more than ten percentage points in relation to the runner-up. Based on current polls, a runoff between Milei and Massa is a real possibility, as neither has reached the target so far.