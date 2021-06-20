With less intensity than in the province of Buenos Aires, due to the size of the district but perhaps also because it is an adverse scenario, the Front of All has already started the debate on how to face the next legislative elections in the City. Days ago, it agreed to keep all the parties that made it up in the last elections within the alliance and the classic began roll of candidates. With strong names. Five, at least, according to one new survey accessed Clarion: Daniel Scioli, Matías Lammens, Leandro Santoro, Vilma Ibarra and Gisella Marziotta.

CB Public Opinion Consultant it was the firm that measured them. It is the pollster that began more than a year ago to disseminate an interesting ranking of governors and that does polls throughout the country. The last week, Clarín advanced part of his last Buenos Aires study, of 1,387 cases, and that also included a very hot duel in Together for Change: the tough Mauricio Macri and Patricia Bullrich vs. the moderates María Eugenia Vidal and Fernán Quirós.

The report brings data from image and electoral potential of each leader (floors and ceilings), how would an intern and how are the general numbers for the election in CABA, with broad advantage for macrism.

Respect for the figures of the Frente de Todos, as explained, the panorama is complex, beyond the names, due to the rejection that the Fernández administration has been generating and a very current anti-Kirchnerism.

Image and voting intention x 5

Some parameters of the adverse Buenos Aires scenario: the five K leaders evaluated have a negative image differential (more rejection than support), a low electoral floor (“I would surely vote for it”) and a ceiling also limited (when added “could vote”). All numbers clearly below the candidates of Together for Change.

With that red present, of course, there are nuances:

– The Minister of Tourism, Matias Lammens, who made a very good election for head of Government 2019 glued to the Fernández ballot, is the one with the highest voting intention ceiling (23.4%).



– The legislator Leandro santoro, the only one who has already formally signed up as a candidate and even posted posters on the street, is the one who combine the best image (only 5.3 points of negative balance) and has the highest floor of voting intention (it is the only one that reaches double digits).

Scioli, Ibarra and Marziotta, on the other hand, are below.



– The current ambassador to Brazil, who as told Clarion raised the profile and is measured in the two Bueno Aires, combines the worst image (negative above 72% and differential against almost 52 points) and a poor electoral floor (3.2% “would surely vote for it”).



– Marziotta, promoted by Víctor Santa María, the head of the porters and strong man of the PJ Buenos Aires, has a high ignorance (44.1%) and electoral lower ceiling (14.7% among those who “would surely vote for her” and those who “could vote for her”).



– What of Ibarra, current Legal and Technical Secretary, is just a step above Marziotta, almost within the margin of error: 39.4% ignorance and 5.8% electoral ceiling.

Intern K and much discussion of Together for Change

Within the even numbers of the Front of All, Santoro seems to capitalize on some of the installation by having launched earlier. He is the only one who so far said he wants to be. Unlike Lammens, who already warned Fernández that he would prefer to stay in office. A way to preserve oneself to seek revenge for the Buenos Aires leadership in 2023.

Marziotta needs to renew her bench, which is also pre-scored. And more diffuse is that of Scioli and Ibarra. After the departure of Marcela Losardo from Justice, it seems unlikely that Alberto Fernández will yield to another of the closest officials he has in the Cabinet.



Beyond speculation, these were the numbers of a possible inmate:

1st Santoro 12.8%.

2nd Lammens 7.6%.

3rd Scioli 5.4%.

4th Ibarra 2.5%.

5th Marziotta 1.4%.

– Another 5%.

– I don’t know 8.6%.

– I would not vote for any 56.7%.



By last, CB it also raises a general voting intention scenario, by space. And there the advantage is wide for Together for Change, which exceeds 50%.

1 ° Together for Change 50.3%.

2nd Front of All 18.4%.

3rd Left Front 4.8%.

4th Liberal Front 4.5%.

– Other force 5%.

– I still don’t know 17%.

