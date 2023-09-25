A new electoral survey, produced by the American broadcaster ABC and the newspaper The Washington Postshows an advantage of almost 10 percentage points for former President Donald Trump over the current White House president, Joe Biden.

According to the survey, released this Sunday (24), the likely candidate of the Republican Party would have 51% of voting intentions against 42% of his Democratic opponent, whose popularity is just 37%.

According to the survey, 56% of Americans interviewed disapprove of Biden’s administration. One of the points most criticized by voters is the issue of immigration, seen by the majority – 62% – as poorly managed by the president, given the migration crisis reported by some states such as New York and Texas, where the Republican governor, Greg Abbott, announced the sending troops to the border with Mexico.

According to a report in the British newspaper The Guardianthe numbers presented in the new survey differ from the majority of electoral surveys released to date, which point to a fierce dispute between the two opponents.

The director of the University of Virginia Center for Politics, Larry Sabato, one of the main political researchers in the US, called the new disclosure “absurd”.

“Skip the research Washington Post-ABC. How can you publish such absurd research? It’s an embarrassment for you,” she said.

The newspaper itself The Washington Post wrote in an analysis of the research that he is aware of the discrepancies in the numbers.

“The poll shows Biden trailing Trump by 10 percentage points in the early phase of the election cycle, although the considerable margin of Trump’s lead in this poll is significantly at odds with other public polls that show a closer electoral contest between the two.” , he said.

The newspaper also stated that “the difference between this survey and others, as well as the composition of the Trump and Biden coalitions, suggests that this is probably an atypical situation”.