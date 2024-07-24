CNN survey from July 22 to 23 shows Republican with 49% of votes, against 46% for the current vice president

Research of the CNNcarried out by SSRS and released this Wednesday (24.Jul.2024), shows a technical tie between the former president Donald Trump (Republican), with 49% of voting intentions, and the vice president Kamala Harris (Democrat), with 46%, in the race for the US Presidency. The election will be in November of this year.

The survey, carried out from Monday (22nd July) to Tuesday (23rd July), interviewed, online, 1,631 registered voters who had already participated in previous surveys by CNN. The margin of error is 3 pp (percentage points). Here is the full (PDF – 505 kB).

The current president Joe Biden (Democrat) announced on Sunday (21.Jul) that he would not seek re-election to the White House and indicated his support for Kamala Harris. However, the vice president has not yet been officially confirmed as a candidate. Trump has already been confirmed by the Republicans.

In the research, the CNN also asked about the motivation for voting: half of Kamala’s voters (50%) said that voting for the Democrat is more “against” Trump than for her.

Among Trump voters, 74% said they were voting in support of the Republican. The margin of error for the question is 4.2 percentage points.