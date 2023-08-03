Home page politics

In a recent survey, the Free Voters are catching up with the Greens and could become the second strongest force in Bavaria. The AfD follows closely behind. The election campaign is heating up.

Munich – There are still around two months until the state elections take place in Bavaria. On October 8th, it will be decided who will enter the 19th state parliament. In the weeks leading up to that, the election campaign will be at its peak. It is important to convince those who are undecided of your own political content. There is still a lot that can be done upwards for all parties – but of course also downwards at the same time.

Surveys should be treated with caution in advance, there are always big surprises on election night that few expected. But the closer the election date gets, the more meaningful the forecasts become. The election research institute Forsa, on behalf of Süddeutsche Zeitung conducted a survey. Accordingly, the CSU is still by far the strongest force in Bavaria, it comes to 39 percent, but loses two percentage points compared to the survey from April.

Survey before state elections in Bavaria: AfD and free voters are increasing significantly

The Greens and the CSU’s coalition partner, the Free Voters, each have 14 percent. The Greens lose one percentage point, the Free Voters gain significantly and gain four percentage points. Accordingly, a coalition of CSU and Free Voters could continue to govern comfortably. The AfD was also able to increase, the right-wing populists come to 13 percent (plus three). So it is still unclear who will be the second strongest force behind the CSU.

The FDP with four percent and the left with two percent would not move into the Bavarian state parliament. The SPD comes to nine percent, losing one percentage point. Other parties collectively come to five percent.

Political party Percent (compared to April) CSU 39 (-2) Free voters 14 (+4) Green 14 (-1) AfD 13 (+3) SPD 9 (-1) FDP 4 The left 2 Other 5 (-3) Source: Forsa on behalf of the Süddeutsche Zeitung See also Parliamentary elections | The election period ends with a celebration - Niinistö and Vanhanen speak in the parliament

State elections in Bavaria: Free voters in the polls on par with the Greens

With 13 percent, the alternative for Germany reached one of its previous highs in surveys in Bavaria. In the 2018 state election, it reached ten percent. The federal trend has been upwards for the AfD for weeks, in the east the party was already above 20 percent in some federal states anyway, and now poll values ​​in the direction of the 20 percent mark are also being registered in some western German states.

The Bavarian AfD often refers to the Free Voters, who, unlike in other federal states, can unite numerous voters in Bavaria. The party of the Bavarian Economics Minister Hubert Aiwanger is the clear winner in the Forsa survey. Aiwanger’s statements at the anti-heating law demonstration in Erding and other statements made in recent weeks were seen by observers as right-wing populist, but do not seem to harm the Free Voters.

For the Greens, the current survey is to be seen as a dampener. In 2018, the party ended up in second place with 17.6 percent of the votes, since then they have been the opposition leader in the state parliament. The 14 percent in the Forsa survey fit the negative national trend, the campaign with a focus on climate policy and social issues does not seem to be fruitful so far. Around eight months ago, the Greens in the Free State were 18 percent. At the time, Aiwanger announced that his Free Voters, who were around 10 percent, would overtake the Greens. About eight months ago it was still a rather unrealistic scenario that could now – at least according to this survey – succeed. (fmu)