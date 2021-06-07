ofRichard Strobl shut down

After the Saxony-Anhalt election, the CDU is now also in a recent poll on the federal election. The FDP could become the kingmaker in September.

Berlin – A head-to-head race between the CDU and AfD was assumed by many experts in view of the polls before the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt. But on Sunday at 6 p.m. the voters caused a surprise: Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff’s CDU won almost like a landslide. A real signal effect on the federal election in 2021 cannot be inferred from the state election. Nevertheless, the first poll published after the election on the federal election should put Armin Laschet in a good mood – and also with the FDP.

Survey on the federal election: Laschet’s CDU can grow

According to a recent survey by Insa for the picture the Union can also grow with a view to the Bundestag election. At least a percentage point. This brings Armin Laschet’s party to 26.5 percent and is again well ahead of the Greens, who lose one point and land at 20.5.

There are no changes compared to the previous week in the SPD, AfD and FDP, while the left can gain half a percentage point.

Opinion trend towards the federal election:

CDU / CSU: 26.5 percent

SPD: 15.5 percent

AfD: 11 percent

FDP: 13.5 percent

Greens: 20.5 percent

Left: 7.0 percent

Other: 6.0 percent

Survey on the federal election: FDP could become the kingmaker in the search for a coalition

Although the FDP cannot book any profits in the federal government, the Liberals could become kingmakers in September. According to the picture According to the current result, no two-party coalition would have a majority. Even green-red-red could not rule with a majority.

On the other hand, there are several majorities if you bring the FDP on board: A traffic light coalition under Chancellor Annalena Baerbock would have 49.5 percent and at least a parliamentary majority. There are also clear majorities for a Jamaica coalition of the Union, Greens and FDP (60.5 percent) and a so-called Germany coalition of the Union, SPD and FDP (55.5 percent).

Here, too, Saxony-Anhalt could become a pioneer if Reiner Haseloff agrees on a German coalition in the state.

For the current survey, Insa surveyed a total of 2015 citizens between June 4 and 7, 2021. (rjs)