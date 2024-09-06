Home policy

From: Ekaterina Yalunina

Press Split

The decision on the CDU and CSU’s candidacy for chancellor is getting closer. Now Markus Söder has the support of someone who speaks for him.

Munich – The decision on the CDU and CSU’s candidacy for chancellor is getting closer. According to an Infratest survey, it is clear who the Union supporters favor. Shortly before the upcoming decision on the Union’s candidacy for chancellor, a survey is fueling the race between the candidates. According to the ARD Deutschlandtrend, eligible voters still consider CSU leader Markus Söder to be the most suitable candidate. Among Union supporters, Söder is also ahead of CDU leader Friedrich Merz and North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst (CDU).

At the beginning of the Union’s parliamentary group meeting in Neuhardenberg, Söder reiterated his ambitions to become chancellor. In the ZDF-“heute journal” the Bavarian Prime Minister referred to his recent statements at the Gillamoos Festival in Abensberg and pointed to current surveys: “You know, I am asked by many parts of the population in Germany,” explained Söder. “The idea is not so bad or so absurd that one could consider that we have several good candidates,” added the CSU leader, referring to the latest results of the ARD-“Germany Trends”.

Prime Minister Markus Söder in Munich in September 2024 © Copyright: WDR/ddp/Alexander Pohl

However, among the 1309 eligible voters surveyed, scepticism prevails with regard to all three candidates. 41 percent believe that Söder is a good candidate for chancellor for the Union, 3 percentage points more than in August, according to Infratest dimap for the ARD 33 percent believe Wüst can do it – three percentage points less than in August. For Merz, the figure is only 23 percent, and 63 percent do not think he is a good candidate for chancellor.

Söder and Merz will decide “in the near future” on the Union’s candidate for chancellor

Among Union supporters, the order of the last places is different, but Söder is still in the lead. 57 percent see him as a good candidate for chancellor for the CDU/CSU, for Merz it is 48 percent, and for Wüst 43 percent.

Merz and Söder have agreed to decide the question in late summer, after the state elections in eastern Germany, of which Brandenburg is still pending on September 22. Merz said on Thursday: “Markus Söder and I will talk about it in the near future.” Of course, there will also be talks with the state leaders of the CDU. “And at the end of the day, the two party leaders of the CDU and CSU will make a joint proposal, which they will then implement together.”